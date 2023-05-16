Three Outstanding Students Receive Sweetwater County Commissioners Scholarship￼

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Commission selected three Class of 2023 graduates from across the county to receive the 2023 Board of Sweetwater County Commissioners Scholarship.

Each scholarship is $1,000 to go towards further education at the University of Wyoming or another Wyoming college.

Those receiving the scholarships are Landyn Story of Black Butte High School, Kaylee Nelson of Green River High School, and Mia Spicer of Rock Springs High School.

In the event that any of these students cannot accept the scholarship for reasons such as attending a school outside Wyoming, the commissioners selected three alternate recipients. Those students are Hallie May of Rock Springs High School, Braxton Cordova of Green River High School, and Hadley Banks of Rock Springs High School.

Chairman Keaton West said that it was a difficult decision as there is a lot of talented students in Sweetwater County. He said that they had to narrow the decision down from 18 applicants. Commissioner Island Richards said that they believed they selected three great students, but they couldn’t have gone wrong with any of the students.

“Every application that we had deserved one of these scholarships. We could not have made poor decisions on this. It is great to see the caliber of students we have in Sweetwater County,” Richards said.

Funding for these scholarships is provided by the University of Wyoming. The recipients and alternates were approved in a 3-0 vote, Chairman West, and Commissioners Richards and Robb Slaughter voting in favor. Commissioners Mary Thoman and Lauren Schoenfeld were absent during the vote.