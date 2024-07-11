Three Players Named Preseason All-Conference for 6th Ranked Pokes

LAS VEGAS — The Mountain West Conference released its 2024 preseason predicted order of finish and preseason All-Conference team on Wednesday, as selected by Mountain West media members. Wyoming was picked to finish sixth in the 12-team conference, and three Cowboys were named to the preseason team. The Mountain West Media Days are being held at the Circa Resort and Casino in Las Vegas until the end of the day.

Wyoming had two players earn first-team All-Mountain West honors on offense: tight end John Michael Gyllenborg and offensive guard Jack Walsh. Defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole was named to the defensive team for the second straight season.

University of Wyoming sports coverage in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Bertagnole started all 13 games last season and was named second-team All-Mountain West Conference. He was also named first-team All-MW by Phil Steele. He ranked fifth on the squad with 60 tackles and added a team-best 5.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. Bertagnole forced one fumble, had six quarterback hurries, and two pass breakups. He recorded multiple tackles in every game except one, including a season-high nine tackles at UNLV and eight and seven tackles against Appalachian State and Portland State, respectively. He registered back-to-back games with a pair of tackles for loss against Hawaii and at Nevada.

Gyllenborg participated in all 13 games with four starts, including the final three contests of the season. He pulled in 23 passes for 360 yards and three touchdowns. Gyllenborg caught a career-long 89-yard touchdown pass against Hawaii, which was also Wyoming’s longest passing touchdown of the season. He ended the game against the Rainbow Warriors with a career-high 128 receiving yards. Gyllenborg logged a career-high five receptions against Texas Tech, including the game-tying touchdown pass on fourth down in overtime.

Walsh started all 13 games and was named first-team All-MW by Pro Football Focus and third-team All-MW by Phil Steele. He helped pave the way for Harrison Waylee to rush for over 100 yards on four occasions, with a high of 191 yards against New Mexico. Walsh also helped protect Andrew Peasley, who threw for at least 140 yards in nine games, with a season-high 319 yards against Hawaii. Walsh contributed to Wyoming’s ranking in the top 15 nationally in fourth-down conversion percentage at 66.7%. The Cowboys were named to the midseason watch list for the Joe Moore Award, given to the nation’s top offensive line unit.

At the event, Wyoming is represented by head coach Jay Sawvel, Bertagnole, and running back Harrison Waylee.

2024 Mountain West Predicted Order of Finish

Rank Team (first-place votes) Points 1. Boise State (38) 543 2. UNLV (4) 471 3. Fresno State (4) 460 4. Air Force 384 5. Colorado State 337 6. Wyoming 296 7. Utah State 285 8. San Diego State 251 9. Hawai’i 214 10. San José State 185 11. New Mexico 85 12. Nevada 77

2024 Mountain West Football Preseason All-Conference Team

Offense

QB : Mikey Keene, Jr., Fresno State

: Mikey Keene, Jr., Fresno State WR : Tory Horton, Gr., Colorado State

: Tory Horton, Gr., Colorado State WR : Ricky White III, Sr., UNLV

: Ricky White III, Sr., UNLV WR : Jalen Royals, Sr., Utah State

: Jalen Royals, Sr., Utah State RB : Ashton Jeanty, Jr., Boise State

: Ashton Jeanty, Jr., Boise State RB : Malik Sherrod, Sr., Fresno State

: Malik Sherrod, Sr., Fresno State OL : Kage Casey, So., Boise State

: Kage Casey, So., Boise State OL : Jacob Gardner, Gr., Colorado State

: Jacob Gardner, Gr., Colorado State OL : Mose Vavao, Sr., Fresno State

: Mose Vavao, Sr., Fresno State OL : Tiger Shanks, Sr., UNLV

: Tiger Shanks, Sr., UNLV OL : Jack Walsh, Jr., Wyoming

: Jack Walsh, Jr., Wyoming TE: John Michael Gyllenborg, Jr., Wyoming

Defense

DL : Ahmed Hassanein, Sr., Boise State

: Ahmed Hassanein, Sr., Boise State DL : Devo Bridges, Sr., Fresno State

: Devo Bridges, Sr., Fresno State DL : Soane Toia, Sr., San José State

: Soane Toia, Sr., San José State DL : Jordan Bertagnole, Gr., Wyoming

: Jordan Bertagnole, Gr., Wyoming LB : Andrew Simpson, Jr., Boise State

: Andrew Simpson, Jr., Boise State LB : Chase Wilson, Sr., Colorado State

: Chase Wilson, Sr., Colorado State LB : Jordan Pollard, Jr., San José State

: Jordan Pollard, Jr., San José State LB : Jackson Woodard, Sr., UNLV

: Jackson Woodard, Sr., UNLV DB : A’Marion McCoy, Sr., Boise State

: A’Marion McCoy, Sr., Boise State DB : Jack Howell, Sr., Colorado State

: Jack Howell, Sr., Colorado State DB : Cameron Oliver, Sr., UNLV

: Cameron Oliver, Sr., UNLV DB: Ike Larsen, Jr., Utah State

Specialists

P : James Ferguson-Reynolds, Jr., Boise State

: James Ferguson-Reynolds, Jr., Boise State PK : Jonah Dalmas, Gr., Boise State

: Jonah Dalmas, Gr., Boise State PR : Jacob De Jesus, Sr., UNLV

: Jacob De Jesus, Sr., UNLV KR: Jacob De Jesus, Sr., UNLV

Offensive Player of the Year: Ashton Jeanty, Jr., RB, Boise State

Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Ahmed Hassanein, Sr., DL, Boise State; Jackson Woodard, Sr., LB, UNLV

Special Teams Player of the Year: Jacob De Jesus, Sr., PR/KR, UNLV