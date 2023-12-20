Three Point Contest and Dunk Contest Champions

GREEN RIVER — The Flaming Gorge Classic lit up the basketball court with electrifying dunks and excellent three-point shooting during the event’s annual slam dunk and three-point competitions. The event took place at Green River High School and showcased the skills of high school basketball players from the region.

In the Girls’ Three-Point Contest, Pinedale’s Elyn Bowers emerged as the best shooter in the competition. She won the competition after three rounds and scored the highest round of the night between both boys and girls with 17 shots out of 25 attempts. Bowers boasts 50% shooting from three-point range this season, along with 46% accuracy from inside the arc. Her proficiency extends to the free-throw line, with an outstanding 93% accuracy. Before the tournament, Bowers was already averaging 19.3 points per game, making the junior a top player in Wyoming.

In the Boys’ Three-Point Contest, Riverton’s sharpshooter Parker Paxton took home the trophy. He displayed remarkable accuracy from beyond the arc, winning two tiebreaker rounds and shooting for 10 baskets or more in three separate rounds. Paxton, a consistent offensive force throughout the season, currently has a 40% three-point shooting accuracy, complemented by a 48% success rate from inside the arc. Paxton’s shooting ability has contributed to his season average of 22.3 points per game.

In the Slam Dunk Contest, Star Valley’s Simon Gaskell proved he is the top dunker in Wyoming. Gaskell secured his back-to-back victory with a fantastic windmill dunk that took one attempt and resulted with cheers erupting from all spectators, including his competitors. The athletic forward averages 8 points per game.