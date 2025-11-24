Three Pronghorns Earn All-Conference Honors After Standout Season

FARSON — Three Farson-Eden Pronghorns were recognized Monday as Class 1A Six-Man South All-Conference selections, capping a strong season for the program with individual postseason honors voted on by league coaches.

Mason Bear, Jeffery Goodwin and Kole Johnson each earned a spot on the all-conference roster.

Johnson delivered one of the most dominant two-way seasons in Wyoming six-man football. He finished second in six-man in rushing yards per game at 164.8, averaging 9.6 yards per carry. Johnson totaled 1,483 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns. Defensively, he led all of Class 1A Six-Man with 29.6 defensive points per game. His 149 total tackles and 16.6 tackles per game were the top marks in the division.

Goodwin was Farson-Eden’s second-leading rusher and the team’s top receiving threat. He averaged 60 rushing yards per game and 29.9 receiving yards per game and finished with 19 total touchdowns, providing a major spark to the Pronghorns’ offense in multiple roles.

Bear, Farson-Eden’s quarterback, also earned all-conference honors after turning in a strong season on both sides of the ball. Defensively, he finished second on the team in defensive points, recording 75 tackles. He led the Pronghorns with three fumble recoveries and seven pass breakups and also added an interception.

The three selections highlight a Pronghorns squad that remained competitive throughout the year and continued producing some of the top talent in Wyoming’s six-man ranks.