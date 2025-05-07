Three Rock Springs Cheerleaders Sign with Chadron State College

ROCK SPRINGS — A trio of Rock Springs High School seniors are continuing their cheerleading careers at the collegiate level — and they’re doing it together. Noelle Moser, Sean Barnes, and Gavin Tongate all signed with Chadron State College in Chadron, Nebraska, where they’ll join the Eagles’ cheer squad this fall.

For Barnes, the chance to cheer at an NCAA Division II school was a key factor in his decision.

“I believe it’s going to be business,” Barnes said of his intended major. “I’m excited to go to Chadron because it’s a D2 school, and that will help me become a better cheerleader.”

He said what he’ll miss most about Rock Springs is “the food and the size because Chadron is a pretty small town,” and added that he’s glad he won’t be going through the experience alone. “It’s pretty cool because now I don’t have to start over and meet everybody again.”

His advice for younger athletes was simple and direct: “Work hard for what you want and you’ll get a state title like us.”

Moser, who plans to major in marketing, echoed the excitement of having familiar faces alongside her.

“I’m pretty excited that I don’t have to go alone, and I already know people that will be there, and it’s like bringing a little piece of home with me,” she said.

When asked what she’ll miss most, Moser said, “Being able to be with all of my teammates and with all my favorite coaches.” She added that she’s looking forward to “starting fresh all over again and being able to continue my cheerleading career.”

To underclassmen, she offered this advice: “Live in the moment because it will be gone in a blink of an eye.”

Tongate, who is currently undecided on his major, said the people around him made the decision easier.

“I’m excited to go with Sean and Noelle,” he said. “It definitely makes me less nervous about going.” He added that he’ll miss his friends and family the most when he leaves Rock Springs.

His advice to younger students: “Enjoy your four years of high school, it will go by quick. Don’t be scared for college either.”

Rock Springs Head Cheer Coach Dena Douchant said she’s proud of the three seniors and excited for what lies ahead.

“I’m really proud of them,” Douchant said. “I always like it when the kids take cheer to the next level because all of the seniors we had this year were definitely capable of doing that, and the fact that Sean, Gavin, and Noelle are all choosing to do it in their own way and go to the same place — I think they will be very helpful to building up the cheer program at Chadron State.”

Chadron State is currently looking into developing a competitive cheer program, and the addition of three experienced and accomplished cheerleaders from Rock Springs may be just the boost it needs.

Check out some photos from the signings below.