Three RSHS Indoor Track and Field Records Fall at Simplot Games

POCATELLO, Idaho — Three more Rock Springs High School Indoor Track and Field records fell over the weekend. Alyssa Bedard, Seth Hymas and Emmanuel Odogwu found their way to the record books at the 2020 Simplot Games in Pocatello, Idaho.

Bedard broke her own 200-meter record with a new time of 25.60. Her new record time missed the podium by .02 seconds.

Hymas broke his third record of the season with a 8.65 finish in the 60-meter hurdles, out racing Cole Goich’s old time of 8.90.

Emmanuel Odogwu took flight in the high jump and cleared 5’11” to defeat his and Jazz Bozner’s previously shared mark in the event.

The last indoor meet for the Tigers will be on Feb. 28 at the Laramie Open. The team will then head to the state competition on March 6-7.

To see full results from the Simplot Games, click here.