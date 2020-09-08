Three Suspects Arrested in Connection to Auto Thefts

ROCK SPRINGS — Officers and Detectives of the Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) have recovered several items that were stolen overnight from multiple unlocked parked vehicles. The vehicles were located within various apartment complex parking lots including The Village at Silver Ridge, Carrington Pointe, Sweetwater Heights, and Rock Springs Apartments. The owners of some of the items have not been identified, if you are missing anything or think your vehicle was involved, contact the Sweetwater Combined Communications Center at 307-352-1575 to report the incident.

Several suspects have been arrested for the thefts. Ryley Johnson (18) was arrested for Aggravated Burglary, Uses a Deadly Weapon, Burglary, and Accessory After the Fact. Two juveniles were also arrested for Aggravated Burglary, Uses a Deadly Weapon, Burglary, Accessory After the Fact, and Curfew – 1st Offense. One of the juveniles had an additional charge of Interference with a Police Officer.

This case remains under investigation.

The Rock Springs Police Department reminds the community that all suspects are presumed innocent until their case has been adjudicated in a court of law.