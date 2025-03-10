Three Sweetwater County Athletes Place in Top Five At State Indoor Track

Three Sweetwater County Athletes Place in Top Five At State Indoor Track

Brynn Bider taking first at State Indoor Track and Field. Photo sent in by Wendy Bider

GILLETTE — Three student-athletes from Sweetwater County delivered top-five performances at the WHSAA State Indoor Track & Field Championships, held March 6-8 at the Campbell County Recreation Center.

Brynn Bider claimed the state title in the girls’ long jump with a mark of 18 feet, 0.5 inches, securing first place in the event.

Lillian Allison of Green River High School earned a runner-up finish in the girls’ shot put with a throw of 38-4.5.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Jonas Slater of Rock Springs High School took third place in the boys’ 55-meter hurdles with a time of 7.98 seconds. He also tied for sixth in the boys’ high jump with a mark of 5-10.

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Related Articles

Farson-Eden’s State Run Ends in Consolation Round

Farson-Eden’s State Run Ends in Consolation Round

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 10th, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for March 10th, 2025

Fertig, Mellema Earn Player of the Year Honors to Lead All-Mountain West Selections

Fertig, Mellema Earn Player of the Year Honors to Lead All-Mountain West Selections

Lady Wolves Claim 4A West Regional Title for First Time Since 1998

Lady Wolves Claim 4A West Regional Title for First Time Since 1998