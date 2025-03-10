Three Sweetwater County Athletes Place in Top Five At State Indoor Track

Brynn Bider taking first at State Indoor Track and Field. Photo sent in by Wendy Bider

GILLETTE — Three student-athletes from Sweetwater County delivered top-five performances at the WHSAA State Indoor Track & Field Championships, held March 6-8 at the Campbell County Recreation Center.

Brynn Bider claimed the state title in the girls’ long jump with a mark of 18 feet, 0.5 inches, securing first place in the event.

Lillian Allison of Green River High School earned a runner-up finish in the girls’ shot put with a throw of 38-4.5.

Jonas Slater of Rock Springs High School took third place in the boys’ 55-meter hurdles with a time of 7.98 seconds. He also tied for sixth in the boys’ high jump with a mark of 5-10.

