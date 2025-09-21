Three Sweetwater County Golfers Finish Top-25 at State

CHEYENNE — Four Sweetwater County golfers capped their seasons at the Class 4A State Golf Championships last week in Cheyenne, highlighted by top-25 finishes from Rock Springs’ T.J. Atkinson, Ava Doerr and Green River’s Adam Robertson.

Atkinson placed 23rd overall in the boys’ field with rounds of 83 and 77 for a 160 total, while Robertson tied for 24th just one stroke back at 161 after consistent rounds of 81 and 80. Their performances marked the highest state finishes for local golfers.

Green River’s Roman Brown also represented the Wolves, finishing 48th with a two-day total of 179 after rounds of 86 and 93.

On the girls’ side, Doerr placed 25th overall, shooting 92 and 95 for a 187.

Laramie’s Carson Moniz claimed the boys individual state championship, shooting one under par with rounds of 69 and 70 for a 139 total. Evanston’s Madison Brown won the girls title at 159, posting rounds of 80 and 79.

Campbell County took the boys team championship with a two-day total of 590, while Evanston captured the girls team crown at 511.

For Atkinson, Robertson, Brown, and Doerr, the Cheyenne trip closed out strong seasons in which all four qualified for state as individuals after top-20 finishes at regionals.