Three Sweetwater County Residents Who Contracted COVID-19 Are Hospitalized

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County has seen three COVID-19 Coronavirus hospitalizations since July 10.

Sweetwater County Public Health Officer Dr. Jean Stachon said the county currently has three residents hospitalized who previously tested positive for COVID-19. Two were hospitalized on July 11 and one was hospitalized on July 10. Of those who have been hospitalized, one is in their 40s, one is in their 70s and one is older than 85 years old.

Due to these recent hospitalizations and the increase in the amount of cases, Dr. Stachon is highly recommending the usage of face coverings and for residents to continue social distancing.

Dr. Stachon believes the county is starting to see the results of the celebrations that took place during the Fourth of July weekend.

She said residents can still have fun and do things, but they need to be aware and take steps to protect themselves and others.

Sweetwater County currently has 128 positive cases, which is an increase of more than 35 in one week.

Wyoming currently has 1,488 positive cases with 1,085 recoveries, 351 probable cases with 276 recoveries and 21 deaths, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s July 11 report.