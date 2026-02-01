Three Sweetwater County Wrestlers Crowned Ron Thon Champions

Three wrestlers from Sweetwater County earned championship titles at The Ron Thon wrestling tournament this weekend, one of the most competitive events in Wyoming high school wrestling. Rylin Plant of Rock Springs, along with Bentley Johnson and Maddux Hintz of Green River, captured Ron Thon championship belts.

Often referred to as the “true state” tournament for Wyoming wrestling, The Ron Thon featured 39 teams and is contested without classification divisions. Sweetwater County wrestlers turned in a strong performance, with numerous athletes earning podium finishes.

On the girls side, Rock Springs’ Rylin Plant claimed her second Ron Thon championship. Plant earned a 9-4 decision over Peyton Arnhold of Shoshoni in the finals after pinning her opponents in the semifinal rounds.

Also for Rock Springs, Paige Tongate placed fourth. Sarah Eddy advanced to the finals after winning all of her previous matches by fall, but finished second after being pinned by Elizabeth Holloway of Greybull in the second period.

Green River’s girls team placed four wrestlers on the podium. Kayleigh Johnson finished sixth, Raygen Bauers placed fifth, Bianca Maez took third and Jocelyn Shantz finished fifth.

After dropping her opening match, Lyman’s Alicia Alemãn battled through the consolation bracket to earn a third-place finish. McKayla Lym of Mountain View also worked through the consolation rounds and placed fourth.

On the boys side, Green River placed four wrestlers on the podium. At 113 pounds, Bentley Johnson defeated Lyman’s Treysen Henderson by 17-8 major decision in the finals. Tavin Vendetti reached the finals but fell to Rawlins’ Hudson Baker by major decision. At 144 pounds, Brayden McMullan placed sixth. Maddux Hintz advanced to the finals after an overtime semifinal victory over Tripp Vigil of Cheyenne Central, then defeated Kelton Stewart of Glenrock 4-2 to claim the Ron Thon title.

Rock Springs had two boys place. Lincoln Young reached the finals at 132 pounds but was pinned by Landon Rhyne of Pinedale to finish second. Dane Arnoldi placed sixth.

Lyman’s Treysen Henderson and Xakery Aleman finished second and fifth, respectively.