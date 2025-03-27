Three Sweetwater County Wrestlers Set to Compete at High School Nationals

VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA — Three standout Sweetwater County wrestlers are set to test their skills on the national stage this week at the 36th Annual High School Nationals in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The tournament, held March 28-30 at the Virginia Beach Sports Center, brings together elite wrestlers from across the country, with top-eight finishers in each weight class earning All-American status.

Representing Rock Springs are Lincoln Young, and Santiago Cruz, both following stellar seasons for the Tigers. Young, who finished the year with a 39-5 record, placed second at 132 pounds in Wyoming’s Class 4A state tournament. He battled in the championship match before falling to Cheyenne East’s Kozad Porter in a 15-9 decision.

Cruz, wrestling at 126 pounds, built a 32-7 record this season and finished third at state. He secured his podium finish by defeating Green River’s Jeramiah Musbach in the consolation semifinals before claiming third place with a 17-8 major decision over Cheyenne Central’s Isael Beal.

Green River’s Max Hintz will also compete, returning to nationals after an impressive showing last year. Hintz earned High School All-American honors in 2024 by placing eighth in the 152-pound division. A former 3A state champion for the Wolves, he looks to build on last year’s success against the nation’s top talent.

With more than 5,000 wrestlers expected to compete, the tournament provides a major opportunity for these Sweetwater County athletes to showcase their abilities on a national level. Their performances will be closely watched as they aim to bring home All-American honors once again.