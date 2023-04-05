Three Sweetwater Memorial Employees Appointed to State Boards

ROCK SPRINGS — Three members of the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County (MHSC) team were recently confirmed by the Wyoming Senate to serve on the Wyoming state boards after being nominated by Governor Mark Gordon.

MHSC Pharmacy Director Jonathan Beattie was appointed to the Wyoming Board of Pharmacy.

“With an extensive background encompassing diverse aspects of pharmacy, my commitment has consistently focused on patient safety and advocating for the highest levels of pharmaceutical care,” Beattie said. “This appointment presents a unique opportunity to contribute to the continuous improvement of our profession, support fellow pharmacists, and make a lasting impact on the health and well-being of our community.”

“Jonathan will bring a wealth knowledge to the state board and will prove to be an asset,” Kari Quickenden, MHSC Chief Clinical Officer, said. “It’s an honor to have our staff, leaders and providers appointed to state, regional and national boards.”

Two reappointments include:

Dr. Melinda Poyer, the hospital’s Chief Medical Officer, to the Wyoming Board of Medicine. Poyer, who operates a private family practice in Rock Springs, has served on the board for eight years.

Dr. Sigsbee Duck, an otolaryngologist and allergy specialist with the Ear, Nose & Throat Clinic of Sweetwater Memorial, was reappointed to the Wyoming Aeronautics Commission.

For more on MHSC, its services and specialty clinics, go to www.sweetwatermemorial.com.