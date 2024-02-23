Three UW Swimmers Killed in Crash on U.S. Highway 287

LARAMIE – Three members of the University of Wyoming swimming and diving team died in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 287 about 10 miles south of the Wyoming-Colorado border Thursday afternoon.

The university will not release their names until their families are notified.

Two other men’s swimming and diving team members were injured in the crash. Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

According to reports from the Colorado State Patrol, the crash happened between Livermore and Virginia Dale, Colo., at the intersection of Highway 287 and Red Mountain Road. Initial indications are that the driver swerved and the vehicle went off the road, rolling multiple times. The accident is under investigation.

“We are heartsick at the news of this terrible tragedy for our university, our state, our student-athlete community, and most importantly the families and friends of these young people,” UW President Ed Seidel says. “Words are insufficient to express our sadness.”

“My thoughts and prayers are with our swimming and diving student-athletes, coaches, families, and friends,” UW Director of Athletics Tom Burman said. “It is difficult to lose members of our University of Wyoming family, and we mourn the loss of these student-athletes. We have counseling services available to our student-athletes and coaches in our time of need.”

Gov. Mark Gordon has also issued a statement regarding the tragic crash.

“I am heartbroken to learn of the tragic deaths of three University of Wyoming student athletes in a motor vehicle accident on US 287 in Colorado. Jennie and I join the entire university community and all of Wyoming in mourning this loss, and we ask you to keep their families, friends and loved ones close to your hearts during this difficult time,” he said.