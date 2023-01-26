Three Western Wyoming Community College Student Receive Grants

Skylee Gomez was one of three students to receive a $250 grant from GFWC Women’s Club of Sweetwater County. Courtesy photo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The GFWC Women’s Club of Sweetwater County, formerly known as Woman’s Club of Rock Springs, GFWC, awarded three grants to students who will be attending Western Wyoming Community College this semester.

Students receiving the $250 grants are Skylee Gomez, Madison Wilson, and Jerra Lester.

Twice a year, once in the spring and once in the fall, the Woman’s Club gives book grants to students taking 12 or more hours at Western. The next grant will be awarded in August with applications due July 31.

The amount of these grants may vary depending on the amount available. Information on the grants can be found on our website gfwcrocksprings.org.

Congratulations!