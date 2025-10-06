Thunder Basin Hands Rock Springs First Shutout of the Season

GILLETTE — The Rock Springs Tigers were shut out for the first time this season in a 37–0 loss to Thunder Basin on Friday night in Gillette.

The game matched strength against strength, as Rock Springs entered with the state’s top-ranked defense and rushing offense, while Thunder Basin boasted the top passing offense but the bottom-ranked defense. Both teams came in at 1–4, and it was the Bolts’ Homecoming night.

Thunder Basin set the tone immediately, returning the opening kickoff past midfield to start their first drive at the Tigers’ 40-yard line. Rock Springs held firm inside the 10, forcing a 24-yard field goal from Diego Baeza with 9:36 remaining in the first quarter to make it 3–0.

Rock Springs responded with a strong opening possession, running past midfield, but an interception with just over four minutes left in the first ended the drive. The Bolts capitalized early in the second quarter, as quarterback Hadley Hudson found Garrett Breuer for a five-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal to extend the lead to 10–0 with 11:11 left in the half.

Thunder Basin scored again minutes later when Jacob Wipf broke free for a 26-yard touchdown run to push the lead to 17–0. The Tigers tried to swing momentum when senior Cammeron Blake returned the ensuing kickoff into Bolt territory, but Rock Springs turned the ball over on downs.

Hudson added a nine-yard rushing score with 42 seconds remaining in the half, sending the Bolts to the locker room up 24–0.

Wipf notched his second touchdown of the night midway through the third quarter, giving Thunder Basin a 31–0 lead. Rock Springs’ struggles continued on the next drive when a fumble set the Bolts up at the Tigers’ 28-yard line. Zander Kumm punched it in from three yards out, though Blake blocked the extra point to keep the score at 37–0 with 4:24 left in the third.

Thunder Basin rotated players in the fourth quarter, with Rock Springs finding some success defensively but unable to put points on the board as the game finished 37–0.

Kaleb Praytor led the Tigers in receiving with two catches for 27 yards and recorded three tackles for loss in the first half from his linebacker position. He also rushed for three yards on seven carries. Boston James led the rushing attack with 37 yards on 10 carries, below his season average of 99.8 yards per game. He added two receptions for 18 yards. Jernne Padilla added nine carries for 29 yards, while quarterback Kason Cahill went 5-for-14 for 51 yards and an interception.

For Thunder Basin, Breuer caught four passes for 47 yards and a score. Hudson finished 14-for-23 passing for 124 yards and a touchdown while adding 34 rushing yards and a rushing score. Wipf carried 10 times for 100 yards and two touchdowns, and Kumm added 75 yards and a score on 12 carries.

Rock Springs (1–5) will return home next week to face No. 1 Sheridan, which extended its state record winning streak to 49 games Friday night.