Thursday RSHS Weapon Report Found to be a False Accusation

ROCK SPRINGS — An investigation into a claim that a student brought a gun to Rock Springs High School was discovered to be a false accusation Thursday.

According to Sweetwater County School District No. 1, RSHS administrators and the Rock Springs Police Department determined the claim was unfounded and the school, its students and faculty were not in danger. The district said in a statement that it and the RSPD take any report and potential threat seriously to ensure the safety of everyone on campus.