Tickets Available for the 2019 Red Tie Gala Custom Wrapped CanAm Raffle

Tickets for the annual Red Tie Gala CanAm Commander Raffle are now available.
Only 200 tickets will be sold for the custom wrapped 2019 CanAm Maverick Trail.
Tickets may be purchased by visiting the help desk and Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, contacting the Memorial Hospital Foundation, or online HERE.
The Memorial Hospital Foundation’s annual event will be held February 2, 2019 at the Sweetwater Events Complex.
In honor of the Red Tie theme, the men are encouraged to wear their favorite red tie or shirt and women to strap on their favorite red shoes.
The doors will open at 5:00pm and the evening with entail various games with prizes, raffles, a silent and live auction, dinner, and dancing. All proceeds from the evening will benefit the Foundation’s Greatest Needs Fund.
“The more we’re able to raise through avenues such as the Red Tie Gala, the more we’re able to help the hospital by purchasing equipment and funding patient experience initiatives,” explained the Executive Director of the Foundation, Tiffany Marshall. She also announced that the Foundation Board of Directors approved purchasing approximately $200,000 worth of equipment earlier in the month. “Last year’s event raised over $143,000 which played a role in the Foundation’s ability to purchase items for the hospital earlier this month.”
For more information on the event, donation or sponsorship opportunities, or to get involved with the event, contact the Memorial Hospital Foundation by emailing:
Tiffany Marshall at tmarshall@sweetwatermemorial.com
or calling (307) 352-8234
