Tickets Available for the 2019 Red Tie Gala Custom Wrapped CanAm Raffle

The Memorial Hospital Foundation’s annual event will be held February 2, 2019 at the Sweetwater Events Complex.

In honor of the Red Tie theme, the men are encouraged to wear their favorite red tie or shirt and women to strap on their favorite red shoes.

The doors will open at 5:00pm and the evening with entail various games with prizes, raffles, a silent and live auction, dinner, and dancing. All proceeds from the evening will benefit the Foundation’s Greatest Needs Fund.