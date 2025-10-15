Tickets on Sale NOW for Wild West Showdown

Tickets Now on Sale

Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Doors Open: 4:00 PM

Match Time: 5:00 – 8:00 PM

Location: Rushmore Gym, Rock Springs Campus, Western Wyoming Community College

Wrestling fans across Southwest Wyoming are in for a treat this fall as Western Wyoming Community College (Western) hosts one of the most anticipated events of the season —the Wild West Showdown. Scheduled for November 1 at 5 p.m. in Rushmore Gym, this thrilling dual will feature Western’s Mustangs taking on the University of Wyoming (UW) Cowboys on a night that blends fierce competition with heartfelt community pride.

What makes this event truly special isn’t just the high-level wrestling; it’s the deep Wyoming roots that run through both teams. UW’s roster includes athletes Cody Phelps from Pinedale and Sefton Douglass from Lyman, both of whom are Western alumni and proud Wyoming natives. Phelps finished his Western career as an NJCAA national champion and a combined 55-11 as a Mustang. Douglass punctuated his Western career with a runner-up finish at the NJCAA Championships and a combined 50-13 as a Mustang. Their return to Rock Springs adds a personal and emotional layer to the evening, as fans will have the unique opportunity to cheer for familiar faces—whether they’re wearing Mustang or Cowboy colors.

For Mustang supporters, the Wild West Showdown is more than just a wrestling dual. It’s a celebration of local talent, shared history, and the enduring spirit of Wyoming athletics. Seeing former Mustangs now competing at the Division I level is a testament to the strength of Western’s wrestling program and the dedication of its coaching staff. It’s a rare chance to witness the full arc of athletic development, from community college to Division I competition, all under one roof.

Beyond the excitement on the mat, the event serves a vital purpose: raising funds for Mustang Athletics. By attending, fans aren’t just enjoying a night of elite wrestling; they’re investing in the future of Western’s athletic programs and the young athletes who represent them.

Tickets for the Wild West Showdown are now on sale and expected to sell quickly. With only 1,100 seats available, fans are encouraged to act fast to secure their spot. Seating options include VIP and mat-side tickets for $50, mid-section seats for $20, and general admission for $15. Wheelchair-accessible seating will also be available to ensure everyone can be part of the action.

To commemorate the evening, exclusive event T-shirts will be available for purchase at just $20. And no Wyoming gathering would be complete without great food. Local food trucks and Western’s own concessions will be serving up delicious options throughout the night, making sure fans stay fueled and ready.

The Wild West Showdown is more than a wrestling dual; it’s a celebration of Wyoming’s athletic heritage, a reunion of local talent, and a rallying point for community support. When hometown pride meets national-caliber competition, the result is something truly unforgettable. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this historic night and cheer on the next generation of champions.

Tickets and additional information can be found at: westernwyoming.edu/wildwestshowdown