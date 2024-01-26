Tiger and Wolves Basketball Continue Conference Season This Weekend

SWEETWATER COUNTY – Rock Springs and Green River continue their conference season this weekend with the Wolves on the road and the Tigers with a road game in Casper before coming back for a home game tomorrow.

Today, the Tigers face Kelly Walsh on the road before Rock Springs hosts Cheyenne South tomorrow. The Kelly Walsh boys and girls teams are second in the 4A Northwest with both Rock Springs teams right behind them in third. The Trojans are 5-8 overall with a 1-1 conference record. The Tigers are 4-9 overall and 1-1 in conference games this year with a big win over Riverton, the top team in the Northwest. Je’Von Newman is currently leading the Tiger in points and steals per game with 10.3 points and 1.3 steals.

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The Lady Tigers are currently 2-10 on the season and 1-1 in conference games. The Lady Trojans are 3-10 and have a similar 1-1 conference record. Sydnee Harris is currently leading the Lady Tigers in points (10.2), rebounds (7.3), and blocks (0.9) per game.

Harris was recently featured in our TigerTalk series where students inspire our community by telling their stories in their own words. Check out her story here.

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Green River heads to Star Valley tomorrow. The Wolves are currently 4-7 on the season and are at the bottom of the 4A Southwest conference with a 0-2 conference record. The Braves are 8-3 on the year and are top of the conference at 1-0. Theran Archibald is currently third in 4A in scoring with 20 points per game.

The Lady Wolves are the top team in the 4A Southwest with a 6-6 overall record and a 2-0 conference record. The Lady Braves are second in the conference and are 4-7 overall and 1-0 in conference games. Addison Demaret is having an outstanding season on defense. She is averaging 4.3 blocks per game. No other girl has more than 1.8 blocks per game in 4A.

All Green River and Rock Springs games will be broadcast and live-streamed on TRN Media. On the radio, the Green River game can be heard on KYCS 95.1 FM. Rock Springs are on 97.9 KZWB. All games are live-streamed on The Radio Network’s Facebook page and on YouTube at TRN Sports.