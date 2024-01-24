Tiger and Wolves Cheer and Dance Compete in State Spirit Friday

CASPER – The Green River and Rock Springs cheer and dance teams head to Casper Friday for this year’s state competition. Performances start at 2:30 p.m. Each performance must be two and one-half minutes, aside from Game Day for Cheer which can be three minutes.

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Last year, the Green River Wolves cheer squad took home the state title in Co-Ed and second in Game Day. The Wolf Pack dance team took second in 3A Hip-Hop. They also competed in Jazz and took sixth overall. GRHS Head Coach Debi Kovick was also named the 3A Coach of the Year.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Rock Springs’ cheer team took second in Girl Stunt, third in Co-Ed, and 10th in Game Day. Head Coach Dena Douchant was named 4A Coach of the Year and the team won the sportsmanship award. The Tigers dance team also had a strong performance last year. In Hip-Hop, Rock Springs finished in second place, and in Jazz, the team took fourth.

Check out more on how the teams did last year here.

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

For Cheer Game Day, performances involve three sections: Band Dance, Crowd Leading, and Fight Song. Teams follow a set order, incorporating game day elements as transitions. Band Dance, set to recorded music, prioritizes routines practicality for crowd entertainment without stunts or tumbling. Crowd Leading encourages extensive use of tools, emphasizing crowd involvement without music, and Fight Song incorporates recorded music with allowances for specific stunts and jumps.

For the Cheer stunt routines, teams with boys are considered Co-Ed, requiring a minimum of 15 days of practice with male members. Girls Stunt is all female. For this event, teams may stunt, tumble, and build pyramids.

In the dance categories, Jazz routines focus on stylized movements, formations, and team uniformity, with an emphasis on technical execution and creative choreography. Hip-Hop routines incorporate street-style movements, pop and lock techniques, and military and stomping elements. The performances should showcase creativity, execution, and coordination with the music, with restrictions on inappropriate moves and an exclusion of jazz technique in Hip-Hop.