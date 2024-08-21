Tiger and Wolves Tennis Teams Finish Tough Matches For First Duals of the Year

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs and Green River high school tennis teams competed in dual matches against Powell and Cody, delivering strong performances but ultimately facing tough losses in their first bit of action this year. Below are the full results from each match.

Rock Springs Tennis Results

Girls vs. Powell (Powell wins 3-2)

1S : Cumorah Shuler (RS) lost to Naomi Whipple (PW) 1-6, 6-4, 5-7

2S : Evie Long (RS) defeated Sadie Czirr (PW) 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 6-1

1D : Kyndall Turnwall/Kate Killpack (RS) lost to Kyra Morrow/Anneliese Petersen (PW) 2-6, 2-6

2D : Hadlee Miller/Amaris Atwood (RS) defeated Isabella Urbach/Noelle Leighton (PW) 7-5, 6-4

3D: Emily Anderson/Eva Asper (RS) lost to Bailee Allred/Ava Stearns (PW) 4-6, 3-6

Boys vs. Powell (Powell wins 4-1)

1S : Tanner Tryzbiak (RS) lost to Nathan Preator (PW) 2-6, 0-6

2S : Emilio Corona (RS) lost to Taeson Schultz (PW) 3-6, 6-7 (7-9)

1D : Jack Aanerud/Dalan Wiberg (RS) defeated Ryan Barrus/Trenon Solberg (PW) 6-3, 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (7-4)

2D : Jared Swafford/Bradoc Powell (RS) lost to Isaac Stensing/Alex Watts (PW) 6-1, 4-6, 2-6

3D: Teague Powell/Carson Jenkins (RS) lost to Memphis Solberg/Calvin Opps (PW) 2-6, 3-6

Girls vs. Cody (Cody wins 5-0)

1S : Cumorah Shuler (RS) lost to Noelle Graham (CD) 3-6, 3-6

2S : Evie Long (RS) lost to Brenna Foote (CD) 0-6, 1-6

1D : Kyndall Turnwall/Kate Killpack (RS) lost to Alyssa Despair/Natalie Wenke (CD) 1-6, 0-6

2D : Hadlee Miller/Amaris Atwood (RS) lost to Hailey Dansie/Ellie Wassink (CD) 1-6, 0-6

3D: Emily Anderson/Eva Asper (RS) lost to Storie McGonagle/Isabelle Paddock (CD) 2-6, 5-7

Boys vs. Cody (Cody wins 3-2)

1S : Tanner Tryzbiak (RS) lost to Nick Stewart (CD) 0-6, 1-6

2S : Emilio Corona (RS) lost to Logan Hall (CD) 0-6, 1-6

1D : Jack Aanerud/Dalan Wiberg (RS) lost to Carter Thompson/Zach Schwab (CD) 2-6, 2-6

2D : Jared Swafford/Bradoc Powell (RS) defeated Wesley Law (CD) 6-3, 6-0

3D: Teague Powell/Carson Jenkins (RS) defeated Bryson Laing/Isaac Wood (CD) 6-3, 4-6, 7-5

Green River Tennis Results

Girls vs. Powell (Green River wins 4-1)

1S : Rylin Arnell (GR) lost to Naomi Whipple (PW) 3-6, 0-6

2S : Grace Gomez (GR) defeated Sophie Czirr (PW) 6-3, 6-1

1D : Sydney Lopez/Brynlee Beutel (GR) defeated Kyra Morrow/Anneliese Petersen (PW) 6-4, 4-6, 6-4

2D : Tori Wahl/Savery English (GR) defeated Bailee Allred/Ava Stearns (PW) 2-6, 6-3, 6-4

3D: Alexia Britton/Amanda Davis (GR) defeated Isabella Urbach/Noelle Leighton (PW) 7-6 (7-4), 6-1

Girls vs. Cody (Cody wins 5-0)

1S : Rylin Arnell (GR) lost to Noelle Graham (CD) 6-4, 4-6, 2-6

2S : Grace Gomez (GR) lost to Brenna Foote (CD) 0-6, 6-4, 1-6

1D : Tori Wahl/Savery English (GR) lost to Alyssa Despain/Natalie Wenke (CD) 4-6, 1-6

2D : Sydney Lopez/Brynlee Beutel (GR) lost to Hailey Dansie/Ellie Wassink (CD) 6-7 (5-7), 6-7 (7-9)

3D: Alexia Britton/Amanda Davis (GR) lost to Storie McGonagle/Isabelle Paddock (CD) 4-6, 3-6

Boys vs. Powell (Green River wins 4-1)

1S : Dylan Archibald (GR) lost to Nathan Praitor (PW) 2-6, 2-6

2S : Jake Nielsen (GR) defeated Taeson Schultz (PW) 7-6 (7-5), 3-6, 6-2

1D : Tanner Hokanson/Andrew Neher (GR) defeated Ryan Barrus/Trenon Solberg (PW) 6-4, 6-4

2D : Kaiden Dodson/Aiden Neher (GR) defeated Isaac Stensing/Alex Watts (PW) 4-6, 6-2, 7-5

3D: Jonathan Myers/Gabe Maez (GR) defeated Memphis Solberg/Calvin Opps (PW) 3-6, 6-4, 6-3

Boys vs. Cody (Cody wins 4-1)

1S : Dylan Archibald (GR) lost to Nick Stewart (CD) 4-6, 0-6

2S : Jake Nielsen (GR) lost to Logan Hall (CD) 1-6, 2-6

1D : Tanner Hokanson/Andrew Neher (GR) lost to Carter Thompson/Zach Schwab (CD) 1-6, 4-6

2D : Kaiden Dodson/Aiden Neher (GR) lost to Wesley Law/Cole McCloud (CD) 6-4, 3-6, 2-6

3D: Jonathan Myers/Gabe Maez (GR) defeated Isaac Wood/Bryson Laing (CD) 6-4, 6-1

The Rock Springs and Green River tennis teams displayed resilience and skill for these early season matchups, but the fierce competition from Powell and Cody led to mixed results for both squads. As the season continues, both teams will aim to build on their experiences and improve their performances.