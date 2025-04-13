Tiger Talk: Brynn Bider With Tiger Track and Field

Welcome to #TIGERTALK – a SweetwaterNOW exclusive series where Rock Springs High School Tigers inspire our community by telling their stories in their own words.

Hello, my name is Brynn Bider, I am a senior on the track team for Rock Springs High School. I’m involved in the Health Occupation Career Academy, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Sources of Strength, National Honor Society, and Tigers for Literacy. I have a rich history of athletics in my family. My grandfather Gary wrestled in college, my uncle Jason and brother Brock both played D2 football, and my cousin Bo Nickal wrestled at Penn State and is currently a fighter in the UFC. Additionally, my cousin Shelby Nickal is playing semi-pro soccer in Australia, and my mother Wendy played college volleyball.

From the time that I can remember, I was involved in junior jazz and youth leagues. I spent the majority of my time in the backyard practicing volleyball, and basketball and always being very active. Unfortunately, my 7th grade year was COVID-19 and there was no track season. My success in track started early in Junior High when I broke the 8th-grade long jump record with a jump of 16’10. In my high school career, I won the regional track as a freshman jumping 17’ 10”. In the last four years, I achieved All-conference in Volleyball two years and lettered all four years. I also have two letters in basketball. I was named All-conference in track twice, lettering five times. I broke the Indoor long jump record set by Favour Wanjoku with a jump of 18’.5”, and re-broke the record again at the Natrona meet jumping 18’7. I recently took first place at Indoor State with a jump of 18’.5 and earned All-state honors.

I had many options to pursue volleyball or track but I chose Idaho State University to go into education and be a heptathlete for the track and field team. I felt like Idaho State was the perfect fit for me, because of the coaches, skill development, the campus, and the positive atmosphere of the track team. I attended Idaho State’s track and field camp last July after having contact with Coach Silvers, Idaho State Jumps Coach. That’s where I met Head Coach Hilary Merkley and I knew this is where I could achieve goals and get the kind of coaching to excel at the next level. My goals in college are to learn javelin, high jump, and hurdles, as well as fine-tune my long jump and sprints.

I would like to thank my family members first and foremost, as well as my Jr. high and High school coaches — Steph Hardesty, Fred Bath, Bobby Legerski, Mark Bedard, Gail Weidner, Mike Swenson, Jenna Harris, Paige Toomer, Sid Chaulk, Casey Walker, and Shawn Muir. Sports have taught me to surround myself with good people, keep my eyes on my goals and not let adversity stop progress.

Go Tigers!

— Brynn Bider