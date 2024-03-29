Tiger Talk: Kassidi Webb with Lady Tiger Soccer

Welcome to #TIGERTALK – a SweetwaterNOW exclusive series where Rock Springs High School Tigers inspire our community by telling their stories in their own words.

My name is Kassidi Webb. I am an 18-year-old student at Rock Springs High School. I am a senior in the APS Academy and the National Honor Society. I also participate in Tigers for Literacy. I have lettered in both soccer and basketball all four years of high school. I am going to continue playing soccer at Northwest College in Powell, Wyoming. I am going to study criminal justice and hopefully get involved in law enforcement after college.

Over the past four years, there has been a lot of success and a lot of learning opportunities. Last season I faced a very major challenge for me personally. I had an ACL and meniscus tear. I had gotten hurt four games into my junior soccer season and it impacted not only my physical well-being, but it was a mental challenge that I am still affected by today. I had to work very hard in physical therapy to get back in time for my last basketball season, which I came back exactly at the six-month mark, although it is not recommended.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The recovery process was the hardest part, but thanks to this injury it made me realize that I didn’t want my soccer career to end after high school and that I wasn’t ready to give up the sport. However, the timing of the injury made the recruitment process very complicated for college. I had missed my junior summer and couldn’t get scouted or recruited very well. But I am very happy with the choice I made to sign to Northwest and am very excited.

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

I have been playing soccer since I was 3 years old and I have never stopped playing since. Soccer has always been a good constant in my life that I could use to relieve stress or just to go have fun with my friends. I have made so many different memories thanks to soccer and couldn’t have asked for better teammates and coaches. I have been coached by many coaches who have supported and taught me throughout my soccer career.

My first coach that I can remember was Tim Story, he taught me so much and helped me learn the basics of soccer and working as a team. Next is my dad, Josh Webb who is currently the head coach for the Green River High School Boys Soccer Team. He taught me to hold myself to a higher standard and that it’s better in the long run and in the process, you learn so much about yourself. I would also like to thank Ryan Johnson, Matt Strand, Hector Guzman, and Matt Curtis. I especially want to thank Stephen Pyer who gave me the time and opportunity my freshman year in games to get comfortable and to know how it felt to play on a team that had so much talent.

A memory that I will forever be thankful for is winning the state championship my freshman year with Pyer as our coach. Lastly, I would like to thank Braxton Rosette who has helped me step out of my comfort zone and into a new role of being a team leader.

This season we are very excited and have goals to make it to state this year.