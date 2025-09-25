Tiger Talk: Lillia Faudoa with Lady Tiger Volleyball

Welcome to #TIGERTALK – a SweetwaterNOW exclusive series where Rock Springs High School Tigers inspire our community by telling their stories in their own words.

My name is Lilia Faudoa, and I am a senior attending Rock Springs High School. I am part of the Academy of Public Service, where I have been focusing on expanding my education on community impact, leadership, and have developed a deeper understanding of what it means to make a positive impact on those around me – lessons I have learned on the volleyball court as a member of the Tiger Volleyball team.

I decided to play volleyball in the 7th grade, and the competition, chemistry, and camaraderie that came with it made me devoted to the sport. Volleyball, being team-oriented, helps build connections among your teammates, as more than six players share every win and defeat; no one truly stands alone. The team spirit in volleyball has taught me what it means to win and lose together as a family.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Over the years, quitting had crossed my mind due to moments of self-doubt, social anxiety, and even coaches. The thought of quitting the team meant I was going to let my teammates and me down and give in to defeatism. The girls’ constant belief in me and my faith in the Lord’s guidance have given me comfort during these times. The creation of a sisterhood with my teammates will never be forgotten. The exhilaration after a big play, doing each other’s hair, the late-night talks in our hotel rooms, and being vulnerable with one another only strengthen our relationships. During these moments, I realize, these are the exact girls I want to be doing all of this with.

Having multiple people supporting you is the luckiest feeling one can have. Our new coaching staff has fostered an environment of support, communication, trust, and personal growth. They push us to set performance goals while caring about our well-being as people. Under their leadership, I am confident that we as a team will grow and overcome past struggles and fulfill new goals together.

I am so excited to see where this season takes us and see how we grow as people and players. Joining volleyball was one of the best decisions I have ever made: I have made life-long friendships, countless and unforgettable memories, crucial life-skills, and a drive to improve myself every day. No matter how tough the journey is, it is those who are there for you and believe in you that turn all the troubles into the greatest triumph of all.

Go Tigers!

— Lilia Faudoa