Tiger Talk: Lincoln Young with Tiger Wrestling

Welcome to #TIGERTALK – a SweetwaterNOW exclusive series where Rock Springs High School Tigers inspire our community by telling their stories in their own words.

Hi, my name is Lincoln Young. I am a 17-year-old dedicated senior student athlete at Rock Springs High School, involved in wrestling and cross country. I have been wrestling since I was about 9-10 years old, and started cross country my junior year in high school to help boost my conditioning in the sport I love most (wrestling).

At a young age, wrestling wasn’t something I planned on pursuing through high school, college, internationally, and so on. I had the typical kid dream of being an NFL, MLB, or NBA star, making millions, and acting like I was going to get drafted to the pros. Wrestling was just something I did to pass the time. I wasn’t really good at it like most of my close friends were; I treated the sport as a hobby of interest. Throughout my club years at Top of the Rock Wrestling, I had won a few big tournaments but mostly small tournaments, and would only be satisfied if I came home with a medal to hang. Fast forward a few years to Junior High, I was a decent wrestler in Junior High, always did pretty well at tournaments, and was again just along for the ride because my Dad coached and my friends did the sport. Never put in the extra time as some of my buddies did. I figured that if I do what is asked for in practice, I will become pretty good. Now, Junior High season (7th and 8th) was officially over, and we were heading into our club season. I don’t really remember too much of my 8th-grade club season besides WAWA State Wrestling in April. Unfortunately, for me, I was one of, if not the only one, out of my friends who had yet to win a Club State Title. At the club state, there are 3 styles that you can wrestle (Folkstyle, Freestyle, and Greco). It was a 3-day tournament with 1 style per day. During day 1, I had lost in the semifinals, fell short, but I wasn’t yet satisfied with that, though. Day 2 and 3 rolled around, and those were my favorite days of 8th grade. I had won both the freestyle and Greco bracket, and finally won 2 state club titles!

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

My freshman year/season had now come upon me, and I was super excited but nervous at the same time, knowing it was a little harder than my earlier years. I was a little more dedicated this year. I had gotten a lot better over the summer, going to many camps and tournaments. During the season, I had a decent year, finishing with a record of 28-18 at 120 lbs, placing 3rd at regionals, and going 1-2 at State. Losing my third match at State really broke me. I knew I definitely could have placed, but I doubted myself against these older seniors. I remember after the loss that ended my tournament run, I sat and cried in my Dad’s arms and was completely heartbroken. Both of us remember me telling my Dad before I went up to the stands, “I never want to feel this feeling again!” At that moment, it was those words that sparked a light in me, knowing I have work to do! From that point on, I was constantly in the wrestling room, weight room, tournaments, and camps, working super hard towards my goals! Many people had noticed my hard work and dedication to this sport, making many sacrifices during the summer just to get better and chase my dreams. Wrestling had now become a lifestyle to me; I lived and breathed the sport. I was constantly memorizing elite wrestlers worldwide and watching them, and how they wrestle.

Summer was over, and I was now a sophomore in high school, wrestling 126lbs and ready for another shot at a State Title. I had beaten out one of my friends for the Varsity spot, and the season had kicked off. I was winning matches and placing at tournaments, but I hardly made a dent in my freshman year. The season went on, and we arrived in Casper for our regional tournament, something just wasn’t right, though; I didn’t feel the same as I did earlier in the season. I had a horrible tournament, placing 5th. I was insanely upset at myself and took time to reflect once we arrived home. The week went on, and we were now wrestling at the State Tournament. Knowing that the year before wasn’t great, but I worked my tail off over the summer, I had something to prove to myself. Due to my bad performance at Regionals, I was thrown into the bracket unseeded. Beating my first kid by Fall in the first period, I now had to face the number 3 seed from Star Valley, who was a returning Regional Finalist and State Placer. Even though I knew that, I didn’t let that get to my head or dictate the match. We shook hands, and the match was underway. I was feeling good, scoring the first points on the board and putting a beating on this kid. Come the 3rd period, he was gassed, and I wouldn’t let off of him one bit. The match ended, and I had now upset the number 3 seed, winning 7-1. I was now in the semifinals, facing the number 2 seed from Cheyenne Central. Going neck and neck, we battled it out with each of us scoring one after another, putting points on the board. I knew that when the third period came, it would be my only shot to make it to the finals, so I gave it all I had. As soon as the ref blew the whistle ending the match, I flexed and screamed super loud with so much excitement! I upset the number 2 seed, winning 13-9. I ran and gave my coaches and family a very big hug, along with my friend and go-to practice partner, Santiago Cruz, with whom I had practiced every day and went through thick and thin. He had also just punched his ticket into the finals; it had all paid off. I was now in the 126lb State Finals, but this wasn’t any regular state finals. I had to face my own teammate in the finals. The day of the Finals, we were lining up for the faceoffs, every light in the arena was off except the one shining down on you and the mat. Instantly, the nerves got to me, and I felt a little overwhelmed. It was my own teammate, and my Dad wasn’t able to coach me to avoid bias towards either of us. The faceoff was now done, and the lightweight matches had begun. I sat and warmed up, preparing for the match. It was now Santi’s turn to wrestle. I sat matside, cheering him on, and unfortunately, he had lost. Watching him lose took everything out of me; my day 1 partner had lost, and it was now time for me to wrestle. I lost the finals match by pin, and it felt like everything I had was taken from me. I cried yet again in my Dad and Mom’s arms because I had slipped away from everything I had worked for. The bus ride home was pretty quiet for me, not much sleep and a lot of thinking. It came at the end of the bus ride, and I told my dad that I wanted to stay for a bit in our high school wrestling room to blow some steam while he waited. It was now 1:30 in the morning, and I had sprinted and worked out until I was fully exhausted. Sophomore year is now over.

The summer of my sophomore year, though, I put even more work and hours in than the year before with the same goal in mind. Attending over 10 camps and many national tournaments. Summer went by, and we were yet again in another season of High school wrestling, but now I am a Junior at 132lbs and the returning State Finalist. Now this year, I have reached many smaller goals and accomplishments. I reached over 100 career varsity wins, 3rd place at the Tournament of Champions in Utah, 3rd place at Ron Thon, Best of the Best Thoman Jackman Finalist, 3rd place at Charlie Lake, and many more wins. But as you see, it was mainly 3rd place at tournaments and not 1st. I just couldn’t seem to get past the semifinals. I would get these unusual nerves in the semifinals and lose, but come back and get 3rd. The season went on, and it was now time to perform at Regionals. I was the number 2 seed and dominated my way to the finals, where I faced Tyson Kendal of Jackson Hole. I ended up winning a close match 5-3 and becoming a Regional Champion! Going back to practice, we were preparing for the State! When we arrived in the state, I was feeling unusually calm and collected. I wasn’t too nervous like usual, but instead I felt ready to go! I started Day 1 off strong as the number 2 seed with 2 TechFalls, winning 17-0 in the first match and 18-1 in the second match. Day 2 came, and I was in the semifinals and won with a Major Decision 9-1. Here we are again, in the same place but in a different year. I was in the 132lb State Finals, facing a kid from Cheyenne East. I had yet again put everything I had into the summer and school season, all for this moment. Going neck and neck, it was 12-9 in the 3rd period with 30 seconds left. I tried everything I could to get a takedown to tie the match, and I took a bad shot with 10 seconds left, and he scored on me. Watching as the time went down, my dream of being a State Champion had slipped away from me yet again. Same as the year before, I spent till 1:30 or 2 in the morning blowing steam off.

So I decided to spend another summer working out, wrestling, going to camps, putting on camps for kids, going to National tournaments, and chasing my dreams harder than ever. There wasn’t a day that went by that I wasn’t wrestling, watching wrestling, or journaling and thinking about wrestling. It got to the point where I was being told I am doing too much or care too much; people thought I was insane spending 400+ hours wrestling in just one summer.

Now that I am a senior, I plan on wrestling at the next level in college and studying to become a physical therapist. I have taken visits with Western Wyoming and Chadron State as of right now. I plan on taking more when I find time to do so. Now, for some, wrestling in college is the highest of their goals, and that’s where it ends for them. I want to wrestle at the International, World, and Olympic level! I have really found a love for Greco style wrestling, and I am striving to become a Greco/Freestyle World Champion. I also plan on wrestling in the summer of 2026 in Italy at a world tournament. The sport of wrestling just means so much to me because it teaches me so much and builds my character each and every day!

But through all of this, none of it would be possible without my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ! I have begun to build my Faith in him throughout these years. The Lord has a plan for me that I am super grateful for, and with him, all things are possible. As I put my trust in the Lord, it brings me a sense of relief as he carries the weight of all my losses and turns them into victories. I give all the glory to my father God as well, creating me to live a life under his name and providing me with so many opportunities!

I also want to give a huge thanks to my family for being there for me since day 1, especially my mom, dad, and stepdad. My mom and stepdad are my biggest supporters from the stands, and I am blessed to have them on my side, cheering for me. My dad is my biggest supporter on the mat, has traveled the country with me on this journey, and has been elevated by him. Thank you as well to my friends and practice partners for guiding me and pushing me to be better every day, my coaches for being major mentors in my life and building a relationship with them as people to look up to, and teachers for your support in my journey. Thank you to all!

Go Tigers!

Sincerely,

Lincoln Young

Psalms 18:2