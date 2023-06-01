Tiger Talk: Remember Your Village

Welcome to #TIGERTALK – a SweetwaterNOW exclusive series where Rock Springs High School Tigers inspire our community by telling their stories in their own words.

My name is Hudson Garner, and I have lived in Rock Springs for the entire 18 years of my life. This past week, I’ve been able to reflect a lot. I have just received my high school diploma from Rock Springs High School. Everything about it was pretty memorable. The events leading up to it, giving a speech, walking across the stage, and even my grad party. Even seeing all of my friends and peers accomplish this feat.

Along with graduating this year, I also committed to play college baseball in Pendleton, Oregon at Blue Mountain Community College. These were both huge milestones for me, and I’m very content about it.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

During my senior year, I finally realized how I got to this point. While I was able to accomplish these milestones, I didn’t do it on my own at all and I don’t think that anyone ever has. To accomplish anything in life, you need support.

It takes a village.

I would not have graduated if it weren’t for the support from my teachers. I would not be continuing my baseball career without my coaches, teammates, or sponsors. I would not be anywhere I am today without the constant love and support from my family.

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

The thing that really helped me see this is from my involvement in student council. I have just finished my term as the student body president and this year I would say it was a success. But I most definitely did not do it on my own. My executive board and council were the most productive people I have worked with. Along with our amazing advisor. For every event there were people there to help out and for every event there were community members and businesses that were always supporting. For example, this years Make-A-Wish event. This year we raised over $30,000 due to the constant support from the community and council, which I am forever thankful for. These experiences really showed me what a group can really accomplish.

But it’s apparent in more than just student council. The mindset that’s been pounded in my head throughout sports and life is that it’s on you. You determine how far you get in anything. Which I agree with to a certain point. Yes, you decide if you want to get out of bed and go to the gym. If you want to go to practice, or go extra hard on a rep. It starts with you.

But to keep going you’ll need others.

There’s a saying above a set of doors in the high school that says something like “If you want to go fast go alone, if you want to go far go together.” After four years of high school I finally understand what that means.

Without my high school baseball team or coaches, there would be no college baseball for me. Without the support of my teachers, there would be no high school diploma. Without my family, I probably would be so lost. So yeah I did show up to class and do my work, went to practice and did my drills. But it wouldn’t have been possible without my “village”.

This doesn’t just apply to me. Some people’s village may not be as big or similar to mine. Yet we all have one whether you know it or not. I’m happy to be part of my friends and family’s village that supports them in all they do, and it doesn’t even have to be sports. It can be just your everyday happenings. There are people that bring positivity to your life and those are the ones in your village.

I am very thankful for those in my village. From my coach Rocky, my advisor Amberlee, or my teachers Mrs. Rubich and Mr. Cundall, to my grandparents, my dad Jason, and my mom, Anjie.

We all have a village and we should all take a step back and acknowledge those that make us better everyday.

Here’s to the ones that continue to support us even if it’s not completely apparent.