Tiger Talk: Sam Eddy with Tiger Basketball

Hi, my name is Sam Eddy. I am 17 and a senior at Rock Springs High School. I am in the Health Occupations Academy. Everyone in my family has always played sports, so since I was little it was almost expected that we would do at least one sport. When I was in third and fourth grade, I tried out a lot of different sports ranging from football, basketball, baseball, and lacrosse. I knew that I would play football because that was the main sport in the family. My dad was a football coach, and my older brother was playing in junior high at the time, so it was something where I wanted to be like my older brother. I have such a passion for football, and I have recently committed to playing college football at Minot State University in North Dakota next year. I had a good few years here in high school and gave it everything that I had. I worked hard to get where I am today. I really look up to my older brother Jake, and he has always been the hardest-working guy at everything. He endured through injuries, and I saw how tough he was and how well he would bounce back, and it was inspiring to me. He pushes me to be my best and is always cheering me on.

In third grade, I started basketball, and I hated it. I told my mom after our little league season got over that I never wanted to play again. A few years went by, and I found myself at a basketball meeting in the middle of the day. After the meeting, Mr. Doore came up and asked if I was going to play. I ended up going to tryouts and making the B team. I was happy because I thought that I was for sure going to get cut. At the end of the year, I got moved up to the A team for a big tournament that we had coming up. The next year in eighth grade I made the A team and played my whole season there.

After that came my freshman year of high school. I was a small little freshman and it made me nervous that there were so many kids trying out, but I ended up making the team. The freshman coach Braxton Rosette taught me a lot. I was a little hot-headed when I was a freshman, and he really helped me get that under control. He helped me develop my skills and get better at the game.

In my sophomore year, I started doing good. I split my quarters between JV and our sophomore squad. That year I got my first dunk in a game, and it was such a crazy feeling.

My junior season was full of highs and lows. I played varsity, got a couple more dunks, and turned into a good defensive player. We got knocked out in the regional tournament. It was rough, but I knew that me and the boys still had one more year to put one up on the wall.

This year we are going to be good. We will have a good starting five and a lot of solid guys coming off the bench. All of us want to put 2025 right next to 1976. We have a new head coach in Lennon Spence who believes in us, and we believe in him. Our coaches are giving us the tools that we need to succeed and if we use them right, we will get one up on that wall.

Some of the things that I enjoy doing outside of sports are hanging out with friends and family, and I love to fish and camp. When the weather is good me and my friends will round up the stuff we need and go camping on the weekends.

With that, I want to thank everyone who has helped me get here today. Without the positive coaches and my mom and dad and brother and sister, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I’m very excited for the next chapter of life and to play college football, but before that, it’s time to represent Rock Springs ONE MORE TIME on the basketball court!

