Tiger Talk: Steve Harmon With Stallions Baseball

Welcome to #TIGERTALK – a SweetwaterNOW exclusive series where Rock Springs High School Tigers inspire our community by telling their stories in their own words.

Hey everyone, my name is Steve Harmon, I am 18, and I play for the Rock Springs Stallions. When I am not working on baseball, I love to be outside, traveling, or hanging out with friends and family.

I started my baseball career at a very young age and have been playing ever since I can remember. Let me tell you, baseball has been such a big part of my life and is at the core of so many memories; so I’m gonna do my best to keep it short and sweet.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

I have loved baseball since I first started playing. I am a huge sports fan and love doing all things active. I have always loved competing with others and pushing myself to be better, which is why I fell in love with baseball. When I was young, I thought of baseball as a way to get outside and do things with some of my friends, but as I have grown up, it has become much more to me. I have fallen in love with every part of baseball, from the early morning games to those late night practices, from the sound of the bat barreling up a ball to the pop of a glove catching a ball. I love it all. Baseball is a way to get away from the stress you find in the world, like those assignments and tests ahead of you in school, or what your peers think of you. It is just you and your thoughts; but with that comes the challenge of controlling your thoughts and making sure that they don’t control your emotions.

A lot of focus for me this year as a player and a person has been growth, and I’ve learned that in order to grow you need to get out of your comfort zone and do what others aren’t willing to do. You have to be willing to step up in times when other people need you or even when you don’t want to. Whether it’s the 2 out 2 strike bottom of the 7th when you’re down by 1 with someone on, or when you’re up in the game and the bases are loaded and you just need that one last out. As a batter and a pitcher, I get both sides and the mental hardships that come with that; you just have to trust those early morning hours in the cage alone and those late nights trying to perfect the way you play.

Baseball is a sport based on failure, and it makes it hard to get rid of stress due to that. People who fail 7 out of 10 times in the batters box are considered really good and even elite in baseball. Most people consider that bad in any other sport, but with how often the odds are stacked against you in baseball, you have to get used to failing and learning from it. When you’re batting, it’s a 9v1 situation, just you and all of the fielders. I used to get super upset when I wasn’t perfect, but as I have grown, I have come to understand how big failure is in baseball and understand that it’s okay to be imperfect as long as I can confidently say that I am giving it 110%.

I love getting better and I feel like baseball is perfect for me because of that. It is something where the work really reflects on the field. It shows how much the small and simple fundamentals really matter. I also love baseball because it comes with a lot of life lessons.

Baseball teaches you a lot mentally as I talked about earlier, and it also teaches you those things you wouldn’t expect. It shows you how strong you really are and how hard you are willing to push yourself to get what you want. One of my coaches (Jake) always says,” you don’t get what you wish for, you get what you work for”, and that has taught me a lot about myself. Sometimes I get frustrated and angry that I’m not getting the results I want, whether at the plate or on the mound, but I think back to that and about how much I have put into being better. This has made me work harder in everything because life requires a lot of work, and you need to work for what you want so that those wishes you have may come true.

I want to thank my coaches for helping me grow and for teaching me things about life that I wouldn’t have learned without them. I also wanna thank my teammates for making it possible for me to continue playing baseball and continue to enjoy it. Lastly, I would like to thank my family for all the extra hours of practice they make possible, my dad for being my coach, my mom and siblings for always supporting me, and my sister Julia for always being willing to help me get more reps hitting or fielding. I love baseball and this Stallions team and I can’t wait to see what else the season brings!

Go Stallions!

— Steve Harmon