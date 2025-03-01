Tiger Talk: Stevie Kay Bolton With Tiger Rhythm Dance Team

Welcome to #TIGERTALK – a SweetwaterNOW exclusive series where Rock Springs High School Tigers inspire our community by telling their stories in their own words.

My name is Stevie Kay Bolton, and I’m a senior at Rock Springs High School. I’m proud to be part of the Health Academy, where I’ve been able to explore my passion for healthcare and learning. In addition to my academic pursuits, I’ve been actively involved in several organizations that have shaped my high school experience, including the Congressional Awards, Tigers for Literacy, and the National Honor Society. I also had the privilege of serving on student council for two years, where I helped organize events and worked to make our school community stronger.

I’m very passionate about my extracurricular activities, particularly in dance. I’ve been fortunate enough to earn three State Spirit titles, be awarded as an All-State dancer twice, and be a two-year national finalist, which has been an incredible journey of growth and hard work.

As I approach the end of my senior year, I’m grateful for all the opportunities I’ve had to lead, grow, and challenge myself, and I’m excited for the next chapter of my life!

I started dancing when I was just two years old, and ever since then, it’s been a huge part of my life. Over the years, I’ve trained in various styles and had so many amazing experiences that shaped me into the dancer I am today. There was one point not to long ago that I had my mind set on quitting dance, but through people that stood by my side, refused to give up on me, and helped me persevere, I made changes instead that were best for me. These decisions have truly pushed me in ways I didn’t expect.

At first, I was nervous about the transition, leaving behind what was familiar for something new. But looking back, I can see how much this change has helped me grow. The new environment, different teaching styles, and fresh challenges have all contributed to improving my technique, creativity, and overall performance. I’ve learned so much more about my own strengths and weaknesses, and my confidence as a dancer has skyrocketed. I’ve been surrounded by incredible dancers who push me to give my best, and my coaches have helped me see things from a new perspective, refining my skills in ways I didn’t think were possible.

This new chapter has taught me that growth often comes from stepping out of your comfort zone. It’s been an exciting journey, and I’m so grateful for the opportunities I’ve had to become a stronger and more versatile dancer. The change wasn’t easy, but it’s been worth every challenge because it’s shaped me into a better version of myself on and off the dance floor.

The bond I share with my high school dance team is something truly special to me. Each girl on the team brings something unique, and together, we create an atmosphere of trust, support, and friendship. We push each other to be the best versions of ourselves, both in and out of practice. The laughter, the inside jokes, and the shared moments of overcoming challenges have made us more than just teammates—we’re like family.

Our coaches have been incredible in fostering this sense of unity. They don’t just focus on improving our skills; they genuinely care about us as people, making sure we grow individually while strengthening our connection as a team. Their guidance and encouragement have not only shaped us as dancers but as stronger individuals. The love and respect we share with one another make every practice, performance, and moment together unforgettable. The bond we have will last long after high school, and I am so grateful for the memories we’ve made along the way.

Some of my favorite memories with my dance team are the little moments that made everything feel special—the late-nights where we would laugh until our stomachs hurt, the feeling of nerves before hitting the stage before a big performance, and the excitement when we nailed a routine we had been working on for months on end. I’ll always cherish the team trips where we’d bond over stories, snacks, and funny stories. We would share our dreams and struggles, and in those moments, I realized how much these girls meant to me. Each memory, each practice, and every competition was made better because we were all in it together. We truly all wanted the same outcome and fought until we got what we wanted.

As a senior, it’s hard to think about leaving this family. I’ve spent so much time with these girls and coaches, and it’s tough knowing that things won’t be the same next year. The thought of no longer walking into practice, hearing the familiar voices of my teammates, or performing alongside them one last time fills me with so many big emotions. Being a part of this team has shaped me in ways I never imagined, and leaving all of it behind is bittersweet. I’m proud of everything we’ve accomplished, and while I’m excited for the future, it’s hard to let go of the memories we’ve created and the bond we’ve formed.

My heart will always carry this team with me, no matter where life takes me next.

— Stevie Kay Bolton