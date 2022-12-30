Tiger Talk: Success Comes From Those Around You

Welcome to #TIGERTALK – a SweetwaterNOW exclusive series where Rock Springs High School Tigers inspire our community by telling their stories in their own words.

It’s an honor and privilege to be asked to write this article for SweetwaterNOW. I’m humbled and blessed to have experienced the individual 2022 football season that I had.

Although I broke several records along the way, I would have sacrificed any of those records for more wins and an opportunity to play for a state title.

I play football for the love of the game and for my teammates. Setting or breaking records is part of the process and there’s no way I would have been able to accomplish this without our offensive linemen, receivers, and running backs.

The 2022 season saw us have to rebuild our offensive line because of the guys who graduated from the 2021 state runner-up team. The only returner was Carter McBurnett, and he anchored a group that only improved as the season continued.

Ethan Saunders, Pablo Meza, Hayden Tranquilino, William Bybee and Max Mikesell were integral parts of the success that I had, and I truly appreciate the job they did protecting me.

We basically lost our entire receiving and running back group to graduation too, but Goodness Okere, Kael Anderson, Trenton Butcher, Saben Carlsen, Brycen Coombs, Sam Thornhill and Dalton Thomas were reliable. These guys worked extremely hard during the spring, summer, and in-season. Their time and efforts paid off.

All the success that I experienced wouldn’t have been possible without the coaching I received from Coach Lenhardt. Those who aren’t part of the program have no idea how much time he devotes to game planning and putting us in the best position to be successful. I’m thankful for his attention to detail and how hard he has coached us.

And finally, I can’t forget the love and support that my family has given me throughout my football career.

My mom, Amy, would sacrifice anything to help me be the best player, and more importantly, the best person I can be. My brothers Nick and Tommy have been two of my greatest fans, and they’ve always been there for me.

Football has always been a part of our family and my brothers have been a huge influence in my life.

Last but not least, my grandparents, George and Nancy have been like a rock for our family. They rarely miss a game let alone a practice and they support me always, which means a lot to me. My grandpa also likes to keep stats for me which means a lot!

Thanks again for the opportunity to write this. I look forward to the 2023 season, and Go Tigers!