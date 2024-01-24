Tiger Talk: Sydnee Harris with Lady Tiger Basketball

Welcome to #TIGERTALK – a SweetwaterNOW exclusive series where Rock Springs High School Tigers inspire our community by telling their stories in their own words.

Hi, I’m Sydnee Harris! I am 17 years old and a senior at Rock Springs High School. I play clarinet in my school’s band, I’m a member of the National Honors Society, and a tech member for my school’s theater department. Above all, I am a proud member of the Rock Springs High School Girls Basketball team.

Outside of basketball, I love to hang out with friends, listen to music, and pretty much do anything outdoors. I also am really into photography. After high school, I am planning on going to either the University of Wyoming, or Southern Utah University to pursue a major in political science, and eventually become a lawyer.

I started basketball 8 years ago when I was in fourth grade, and I immediately fell in love with the sport. I continued playing on city leagues, traveling teams, and school teams through middle school. By playing on these teams, I met most of the teammates I have today. It has been so cool to grow up with these girls and progress with every one of them through our journey with basketball.

My basketball career almost ended after my 8th grade year. I had no confidence and I had almost lost all love for basketball. However, I decided to give the sport one last chance during my freshman year, and I am so grateful that I did. My freshman coaches, David Hastings and Shawn Mollett saved my passion for the game and restored a lot of my confidence. Their positivity and encouragement are the reason that I continued to play and I seriously can’t thank them enough for everything they have done for me.

Throughout the years of playing with the RSHS Girls Basketball program, I have been fortunate enough to work with some incredible girls and play with some great teams. However, this year’s team, I have to say, has been the most amazing team I have gotten to work with. Our team chemistry is so good and everyone is so talented and dedicated and I just love being able to be on a team with these girls.

I’d like to give a couple of shoutouts to a lot of really amazing people. First of all, I’d like to thank my team. Without them, I wouldn’t be where I am today and I owe a lot to these girls. Thank you to my past coaches, Patrick Lionberger, Fred Bath, Mike Hansen, Lars Nandrup, David Hastings, Shawn Mollett, and Shauri Landon. You all made basketball fun for me and you’ve taught me so much. I am so thankful that I have had the opportunity to work with every one of you. Thank you to the current coaching staff of our program, Tyson Gillies, Gail Weidner, and Mike Swenson. You guys are amazing and I have had so much fun working with you. A huge thank you to my head coach, Ramiro Candelaria. I am so grateful for everything you have taught me these past four years and the many opportunities you’ve given me. Thank you Mom and Dad for all the late night talks, for always cheering me on and supporting me in everything I do. I love you guys! Also, thank you to my little brother, Josh, who has been my best friend from day one. Lastly, thank you to everyone who has supported me these past four years; my friends, my teachers, and this amazing community.

