Tiger Talk: Trying New Things Produces a Better Quality of Life

I decided to play golf in 2020 once COVID-19 hit the country because I had nothing to do.

To keep me busy I knew I had to start something new and that is when I thought of golf. My parents were very supportive of the idea, so they helped purchased some high quality golf clubs.

During the spring of 2020 I started to practice alone and learned the game by watching YouTube videos of how to play golf. I was able to have some assistance with the help from a few of the staff members at the White Mountain Golf Course. I was a lefty, so it was challenging to watch right handers on the videos and those that volunteered to help me.

After a couple months I started to really get the hang of the basics and before too long it was a sport I desired to pursue.

The following fall, I joined the Rocks Springs Tiger golf team. It was encouraging as I made junior varsity my first year. It was also great because I built friendships with some amazing players, and they were very helpful in improving my game. The entire team became very supportive of me, and we all became great friends. This only

increased my passion for golf, and so my goal was now to make varsity the next year.

Through the year 2021, I committed to practicing everyday at the Civic Center’s simulator and once the golf course opened, I was playing 18 to 27 holes a day during the summer. It was pretty much my life for months at a time.

In the fall of 2021, I made the varsity team. I was so excited, however, that wasn’t enough. I now wanted to make the state tournament that fall. I practiced even harder each day.

Unfortunately, by the time of the season came to an end, my tournament scores didn’t qualify me to make state. It was tough, but it didn’t stop me.

The following year I pushed myself even harder. My parents hired a professional coach, and I saved up to purchase more clubs. I was determined to make the state tournament.

Once again, I made varsity in the fall this year. I played very well during the tournaments throughout the season. By end of August, I had played well enough to make the state tournament which was hosted in Rock Springs. I couldn’t believe it!

When the tournament arrived, I felt I was ready, as well as the team. My dad produced a cool hype video to motivate us all. It was exciting to be a part of and I was ready to help my team take state, which included hopes I could personally too, which meant to make the top 10.

I played hard, I played smart, but when you are competing against some of the best in the state, just one extra stroke could kill you. I tied for 12th place among 49 players and our team finished fourth.

My best friend AJ finished fifth and took state. I was very proud of him.

If one good thing has come out of COVID, it is this journey I’ve been on the last couple years. Golf has become a huge part of my life now. I was blessed to have so many great people be with me along the way. I owe so much to so many, my teammates, my coaches, my family, and especially my best friend AJ. We have become a golf

family.

I don’t think I would be the person I am today if it wasn’t for golf. It has made my high school years so much better.

Not sure what I would do without it.