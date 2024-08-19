Tiger Tennis Team Ready to Make a Mark This Season

ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs High School’s tennis team is gearing up for an exciting season, with high hopes and a focus on family-style camaraderie. Under the leadership of head coach Darin Anderson, the team is set to kick off their season on Tuesday with matches against Powell and Cody at 8 a.m. and noon.

“Our primary goal is always for our athletes and their families to have a great experience with tennis,” Anderson said, emphasizing the program’s commitment to creating a fun, hard-working environment. “We pride ourselves in running a fun, hard-working, and family-style program.”

The Tigers are looking to build on the momentum from last season, which was one of their best under Anderson’s eight-year tenure.

“Our girls placed 6th at state, and our boys were just out of the top 10,” Anderson noted. “Our season goal remains for both of our teams to be in the top 10 or higher in Gillette in September.”

Leadership and team cohesion play a crucial role in the Tigers’ success. Anderson praised the team’s leaders for their dedication during the off-season, particularly their efforts to organize hitting sessions and support team activities. “We have a core group that organizes team hitting sessions outside of what the coaching staff puts together,” Anderson said. “They also assist with fundraising, our team mural at the courts, and many other activities. We are a tennis family that looks out for one another!”

When it comes to determining the varsity roster, Anderson and his coaching staff take a hands-on approach. “After the coaching staff watches them all demonstrate basic and advanced tennis skills and strategies, we look at skill levels and our overall numbers and divide them up into two groups,” Anderson explained. Ultimately, only 16 players (8 boys and 8 girls) will represent the Tigers at Regionals and State, with four alternates ready in case of injury.

Anderson emphasized the team’s core values, which are centered around respect, hard work, and perseverance. “Our key values begin with respecting yourself and your family,” he said. “We emphasize the ideals of hard work, perseverance, and grit. We also encourage our athletes to cheer for each other and encourage those who are struggling in any way.”

Fundraising is another essential aspect of the program, with the team relying on community support through their annual banner fundraiser. “Local businesses, organizations, and families donate to our program, and in turn, we put their names and business logos on the banner,” Anderson said. The team also participates in ticket-taking for other Tiger teams’ games and events to raise additional funds.

Looking ahead, Anderson hopes to see more of his athletes pursue tennis at the collegiate level. “We currently have one former Tiger Tennis Family member playing college tennis in Iowa,” he said. “I hope to see more of our Tigers have tennis pay for their extended educational opportunities.”

As the Tigers prepare to take the court, Anderson and his team are focused on maintaining their strong foundation while striving for continued success at the Regional and State levels. With a dedicated group of players and a supportive community behind them, the Tigers are ready to make their mark this season.