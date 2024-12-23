Tigers and Lady Tigers Excel at 2024 Battle in the Big Horns Wrestling Tournament

WORLAND — The Rock Springs Tigers and Lady Tigers wrestling teams showcased their strength and determination at the 2024 Battle in the Big Horns tournament. The boys secured a fifth-place finish in the Gold Bracket, while the Lady Tigers celebrated individual victories, including three first-place finishes in their respective weight classes.

Tigers Dominate in Pool Play

The Tigers stormed through Pool B, clinching first place with a commanding performance. Key victories included a 38-30 win over Thermopolis, where standout Sam Thornhill pinned his opponent in 3:15 at 175 pounds, and a decisive 54-23 triumph over Wheatland, highlighted by Santiago Cruz’s pin at 132 pounds in 1:46.

In their match against Lovell, the Tigers continued their dominance with a 55-18 victory, fueled by Thornhill’s pin at 1:35 and Brayton Boylen’s fall in 0:40 at 106 pounds. The team concluded pool play with a 45-30 win over Douglas, South Dakota, thanks to consistent performances by Cruz, Lincoln Young, and Kason Cahill.

Gold Bracket Challenges

Advancing to the Gold Bracket, the Tigers faced stiff competition. Despite a close 39-29 loss to Douglas, Wyoming in the quarterfinal, notable efforts came from Cruz, who secured a technical fall at 132 pounds, and Thornhill, who pinned his opponent in 1:15.

The Tigers bounced back in the consolation semifinal with a 57-24 win over Riverton. Thornhill, Boylen, and Jernee Padilla delivered critical falls, propelling the team to the fifth-place match. In their final bout, the Tigers defeated Rawlins 51-23, with Young and Cahill pinning their opponents in under four minutes.

Lady Tigers Shine Individually

The Lady Tigers had standout performances on last weekend, with three wrestlers earning top honors.

Rylin Plant (105 pounds) dominated her bracket, earning first place with two falls and a victory by injury default in the championship match. Paige Tongate (135 pounds) showcased her skill with three falls, including a six-minute battle in the finals. Sarah Eddy (155 pounds) captured first place with two falls and a hard-fought decision in the championship match. While other Lady Tigers, including Makyla Sweeney and Aiyona Purvis, faced tough draws, their efforts contributed to the team’s overall growth and experience.