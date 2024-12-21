Tigers and Lady Tigers Show Grit on Day Two of Flaming Gorge Classic

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Tigers and Lady Tigers had mixed results on the second day of the Flaming Gorge Classic, with the Lady Tigers falling to Laramie and the Tigers securing their first win of the season in dominant fashion against Rawlins.

Tigers Dominate Rawlins for First Win Under Spence

In the boys’ matchup, the Rock Springs Tigers delivered a statement performance in their first win under new head coach Lennon Spence. The Tigers hosted the Rawlins Outlaws and exploded to a 73-31 victory in front of a home crowd.

Rock Springs set the tone early, scoring 18 points in the first quarter while holding Rawlins to just nine. They extended their lead to 13 points at halftime, heading into the locker room up 29-16.

Sophomore Boston James led the Tigers with nine points in the first half, with senior Arrington Purvis close behind at eight.

The third quarter was where the Tigers truly pulled away, pouring in 24 points and following it up with a dominant 20-point fourth quarter. The defensive effort was equally impressive, as the Tigers stifled Rawlins throughout the game.

James finished as the game’s top scorer with 19 points, while Purvis added 14, and senior Sam Lionberger chipped in 10, with eight of his points coming in the explosive third quarter.

Lady Tigers Battle Back but Fall Short Against Laramie

The Lady Tigers faced a tough matchup against the Laramie Lady Plainsmen, starting the game sluggishly on offense. Rock Springs managed only two points in the first quarter and seven in the second, trailing 25-9 at halftime.

Despite the deficit, the Lady Tigers refused to quit, rallying in the second half. They outscored Laramie 10-9 in the third quarter and 9-8 in the fourth. While the Lady Tigers won the second half, the early struggles proved too much to overcome as Laramie secured a 42-28 victory.

Senior standout Emma Asay led Rock Springs with 14 points, accounting for half of the team’s total scoring.

Looking Ahead

The Lady Tigers will look to bounce back as they continue to develop under new head coach Mike Swenson, while the Tigers aim to build on their momentum after their commanding win. Both teams will return to action on the final day of the Flaming Gorge Classic.