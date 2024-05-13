Tigers and Wolves Finish Strong at Regionals

ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs High School hosted the 4A West Regional Track Meet this weekend. The Wolves and Tigers competed well with each school having multiple kids win an event. Other schools that competed were Cody, Evanston, Jackson Hole, Kelly Walsh, Riverton, and Star Valley.

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

The Tigers came away with the top performers for Girls and Boys Pole Vaulting. Maddix Blazovich had a final mark of 15 feet while Ava Andrews had 11.5 feet. As a team, Rock Springs had individuals hit their qualifying mark in 10 different events while the boys finished fourth with 72 points, the girls took fifth with 65 points.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

For Green River, Chris Wilson and Lillian Allison each won an event. Wilson took first in the 300-meter hurdles with 47.53 and the Long Jump with 22 feet, three and a quarter inches. Allison took first in the Discus Throw with 121 feet and three inches. In total, Green River qualified for state in 8 different events. As a team, the boys finished with 46 points at sixth while the girls scored 49.5, also claiming sixth.

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Below is a list of all the Sweetwater County athletes who finished in the top eight in their event, scoring points for their team. Any individual or relay team whose placement is followed by an asterisk hit their qualifying mark for state next week. For the complete results which include the preliminaries, click here.

Boys 100 Meter Dash 4A

Anderson, Kael (Rock Springs): 11.09 (4th)*

(Rock Springs): 11.09 (4th)* Marincic, Dalton (Rock Springs): 11.33 (7th)*

Boys 400 Meter Dash 4A

Killpack, Braden (Rock Springs): 50.62 (3rd)*

(Rock Springs): 50.62 (3rd)* Padilla, Kalub (Rock Springs): 51.97 (5th)

Girls 800 Meter Run 4A

Murdock, Izzy (Green River): 2:29.61 (5th)

Girls 1600 Meter Run 4A

Wheeler, Aria (Rock Springs): 5:42.25 (4th)

Girls 3200 Meter Run 4A

Wheeler, Aria (Rock Springs): 12:36.42 (4th)

Girls 100 Meter Hurdles 4A

Nacey, Presley (Rock Springs): 15.54 (3rd)*

Boys 110 Meter Hurdles 4A

Wilson, Christopher (Green River): 14.97 (3rd)*

(Green River): 14.97 (3rd)* Slater, Jonas (Rock Springs): 15.71 (6th)*

(Rock Springs): 15.71 (6th)* Smith, Chandler (Rock Springs): 15.87 (7th)

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles 4A

Wilson, Nicole (Green River): 47.53 (4th)*

(Green River): 47.53 (4th)* Nacey, Presley (Rock Springs): 48.22 (5th)

Boys 300 Meter Hurdles 4A

Wilson, Christopher (Green River): 38.95 (1st)*

(Green River): 38.95 (1st)* Slater, Jonas (Rock Springs): 42.42 (6th)

Boys 4×100 Meter Relay 4A

Rock Springs High School : 43.84 (3rd)*

: 43.84 (3rd)* Green River High School: 45.32 (6th)

Girls 4×400 Meter Relay 4A

Green River High School : 4:12.04 (3rd)*

: 4:12.04 (3rd)* Rock Springs High School: 4:14.52 (4th)

Boys 4×400 Meter Relay 4A

Rock Springs High School : 3:31.16 (4th)*

: 3:31.16 (4th)* Green River High School: 3:51.74 (7th)

Girls 4×800 Meter Relay 4A

Green River High School: 10:31.59 (5th)

Boys 4×800 Meter Relay 4A

Rock Springs High School : 9:01.98 (4th)

: 9:01.98 (4th) Green River High School: 9:18.14 (5th)

Girls High Jump 4A

Wilson, Nicole (Green River): 4-11.00 (5th)

(Green River): 4-11.00 (5th) Callahan, Karley (Rock Springs): 4-11.00 (5th)

Girls Pole Vault 4A

Andrews, Ava (Rock Springs): 11-06.00 (1st)*

(Rock Springs): 11-06.00 (1st)* Dale, Brianna (Rock Springs): 9-06.00 (5th)*

Boys Pole Vault 4A

Blazovich, Maddix (Rock Springs): 15-00.00 (1st)*

(Rock Springs): 15-00.00 (1st)* Gailey, Keegan (Green River): 12-06.00 (6th)*

(Green River): 12-06.00 (6th)* Erdmann, Trace (Green River): 12-00.00 (8th)

Girls Long Jump 4A

Bider, Brynn (Rock Springs): 16-06.50 (5th)

Boys Long Jump 4A

Wilson, Christopher (Green River): 22-03.25 (1st)*

(Green River): 22-03.25 (1st)* Anderson, Kael (Rock Springs): 21-05.75 (3rd)*

(Rock Springs): 21-05.75 (3rd)* Faigl, Michael (Rock Springs): 20-08.75 (5th)

Boys Triple Jump 4A

Wilson, Christopher (Green River): 43-00.50 (3rd)*

(Green River): 43-00.50 (3rd)* Okere, Goodness (Rock Springs): 43-00.00 (4th)*

Girls Discus Throw 4A

Allison, Lillian (Green River): 121-03.00 (1st)*

(Green River): 121-03.00 (1st)* Arnold, Sophia (Green River): 108-06.00 (5th)

(Green River): 108-06.00 (5th) Frink, Presley (Rock Springs): 106-07.00 (6th)

(Rock Springs): 106-07.00 (6th) Elmore, Avery (Rock Springs): 102-09.00 (8th)

Girls Shot Put 4A

Allison, Lillian (Green River): 37-04.50 (2nd)

(Green River): 37-04.50 (2nd) Battle, Justice (Rock Springs): 36-00.00 (3rd)

(Rock Springs): 36-00.00 (3rd) Frink, Presley (Rock Springs): 35-11.25 (4th)

(Rock Springs): 35-11.25 (4th) Arnold, Sophia (Green River): 35-02.25 (7th)

Boys Shot Put 4A

Saunders, Ethan (Rock Springs): 44-08.25 (6th)

Girls 1600 Sprint Medley 4A

Rock Springs High School : 4:31.03 (4th)

: 4:31.03 (4th) Green River High School: 4:32.10 (5th)

Boys 1600 Sprint Medley 4A