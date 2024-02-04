Tigers and Wolves Wrapped Up Conference Swimming

SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Wolves and Tigers wrapped up conference swimming this week. Both schools finished in the top three of their conference. The Tigers finished third in the 4A West with 231 points. Laramie (385) and Kelly Walsh (345) were the two schools that had more team points than the Tigers. The Wolves finished third in the 3A South Conference with 198 points. Lander (303) and Evanston (286) were before them.

Rock Springs’ Gunner Seiloff swept the 50 and 100 freestyle races in Kelly Walsh this weekend. He was the only individual who won two events. He finished the 50 freestyle in 22.31 and the 100 in 49.08.

Bryce Perry and Tanner Thompson had top-three finishes. Thompson was second in the 100-Yard Breaststroke with 1:06.89. Perry was third in the 100-Yard Backstroke with 1:00.69.

The Tigers also finished in the top three in three relay events. They were second in the 200-Yard Medley Relay with 1:48.33. They took third in the 200 and 400-Yard Freestyle Relays. They finished in 1:35.52 in the 200 and 3:47.48 in the 400.

This weekend, Green River’s Colin Gilmore won the 200 and 500 freestyle races in Pinedale. He won the 200 in 1:54.10 and the 500 in 5:01.63. Aiden Zimmerman took second in the 100-Yard Freestyle with 53.03. Keegan Gailey finished third in the One-Meter Dive with 393.25.

The Wolves won two team relay events as well. They took third in the 200-Yard Freestyle in 1:36.48 and second in the 400-Yard Freestyle with 3:34.53.

Check out more results from the 4A West and the Tigers here, and more from the 3A South with the Wolves here.

Coming Up

Green River hosts their Last Chance meet Thursday at 4 p.m. and Rock Springs will compete as well.