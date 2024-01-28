Tigers Basketball Goes 3-1 This Weekend, Wolves Fall in OT to Top 4A Southwest Team

SWEETWATER COUNTY – Green River and Rock Springs continued their conference matchups this week with the Tigers and Lady Tigers combining for an 3-1 record this week while GRHS dropped both games against Star Valley.

The Tigers started out the week in Casper against Kelly Walsh Friday. The Lady Tigers would play first but fell in a close 40-38 final. Emma Asay led the team in scoring. She finished with 13 points which included three made three-pointers. She also went 2-4 at the free-throw line.

The boys would have a great last-second win against the Trojans. In the final minute, the Tigers found themselves down 44-42 but Kael Anderson would draw a foul late and had to make both free throws to send the game into overtime. Anderson delivered on the free throws with just over three seconds left in the game with the score tied 44-44. Kelly Walsh then inbounded, and Je’Von Newman would steal the ball, shoot a three-pointer and miss, but Boston James got the rebound and the putback with no time remaining to secure the victory. Check out the game-winning shot here.

Anderson finished the game with 20 points and went 7-9 at the free-throw line.

Rock Spring would make the trip back home to host Cheyenne South Saturday. The girls and boys would sweep South at home. The Lady Tigers won 52-12 and the Tigers won 71-40.

The girls played suffocating defense, only allowing six points in each half, including a scoreless second quarter. South was only able to score three field goals the entire game, but they did shoot well at the free-throw line, hitting six of their seven shots as a team. Asay led the team in scoring again with 13. Brynn Bider was second with 12 points, which included three shots from beyond the arc.

For the boys, Anderson had another great game, leading the Tigers with 19 points and 5-6 shooting from the free throw line. James was second in scoring with 10 points, scoring all of his points after the first quarter.

The Wolves faced Star Valley on the road Saturday. Both the girls and the boys fell but the boys game needed double overtime to determine a winner.

The Wolves and Braves found themselves tied 69-69 at the end of regulation. Both teams scored only two points in the first OT period and the score was 71-71 at the beginning of the second OT. Unfortunately for the Wolves, the Braves pulled away at the end 85-82. Chris Wilson led the pack with 31 points. Theran Archibald was second with 26 and Adrian Ruiz scored 10.

The Girls fell 58-43. Brianna Strauss finished the game with 11 points. Here are some pictures from the game.

Coming up

This Thursday, RSHS and GRHS will face each other in Rock Springs for this years blood drive basketball game.