Tigers Best Wolves In First Round of Regionals

GREEN RIVER – Last night the Wolves and Tigers faced each other for the third time this year as the first day of regionals had the top-seed Tigers and the bottom-seed Wolves facing eachother. Despite the difference in seeding, Green River was 2-0 against the Rock Springs boys this year, winning both the Blood Drive and Make-A-Wish games.

This week the Tigers knew that they had to turn things around. In Regionals, you must win two games before you lose two games to qualify for state next week, and losing the first game makes the road a lot tougher when you have to win two games in a row.

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The Tigers did turn things around though yesterday and defeated the Wolves 47-34. The Tigers move on to the semi-finals in the championship bracket while the Wolves move down to the Third Place bracket where they would need to win three games in a row to secure third or win the first two and lose the third for fourth place which still qualifies them for state.

The Rock Springs boys play Jackson today at 7:30 p.m. and the Green River boys play Cody at 1:30.

Check out some photos from the boys’ game below.

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

For the girls, the Lady Tigers defeated Evanston 38-14 yesterday and play Star Valley today at 3 p.m. For the Lady Wolves, they fell 54-40 to Kelly Walsh and play Jackson in a must-win game today at 10:30 a.m.

You can listen and watch all the Green River and Rock Springs games action with TRN Media in cooperation with SVI Media. You can listen to the GR games on the radio on 104.9 FM/1490 AM KUGR. You can listen to the RS games on 97.9 FM KZWB. Catch all the action with free HD video thanks to SVI Media at svinews.com.