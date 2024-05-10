Tigers Clinch State Spot, Wolves Look to Secure Top Seed

SWEETWATER COUNTY – With the Wyoming High School State Soccer Tournament next week, both the Wolves and Tigers have clinched a spot in the competition. The Tigers claimed their spot Thursday with a 5-2 win over Evanston at the 4A West Regional Tournament in Star Valley.

The Tigers face Kelly Walsh Friday at 4 p.m. for a chance to make the Regional Championship game. If the Tigers win, they are guaranteed either the first or second seed going into State Soccer in Green River next week. If they lose, they still make state and have one more game at regionals but they would be competing for the third seed.

For the Lady Tigers, they unfortunately played their final game of the season against Natrona County Thursday, dropping the game 5-0. 4A Regional Soccer is one of the only tournaments in Wyoming where if you lose your first game you don’t have another chance to win out and still make state. They finished the year with a positive regular season record of 7-6-1 and they had the fifth most goals scored per game in 4A with 2.5 per.

For the Wolves, they came into the week on top of the 3A West standing with an 11-2 overall record and a 9-1 conference record. They play Powell Friday at 6 p.m. and Cody Saturday at noon. The Wolves are already guaranteed a spot in the State Championship Tournament next week but need to perform well this week to remain the top seed. Cody, currently second with a 9-2 conference record and an 9-4 overall record, could potentially jump the Wolves. Lander is also a team that could jump in front of the Wolves if they were to lose both games with Lander taking down the Wolves at home last Tuesday. If the Wolves win both games this weekend, they are guaranteed the first seed at state.

The Lady Wolves are also locked into state competition next week but have a chance to improve their seed this week with wins up north. They get the games started against Powell Friday at 4 p.m. and then they play Cody the next morning at 10 a.m. Green River’s girls came into the week with a 10-3 overall record and an 8-2 conference record but are still only the fourth seed. This could change drastically as Lander fell to Cody earlier this week which puts them at 9-5 overall with a 9-3 conference record. If the Lady Wolves defeat both Powell and Cody, they have the chance to also jump into the top seed ahead of the State Tournament.

To keep up with all the action, TRN Media will be live-streaming all GRHS games in Powell and Cody this weekend. You can find the streams on The Radio Network’s Facebook page and TRN Sports on YouTube. These are the last games we can stream this year as we are not permitted to live-stream any WHSAA Regional or State tournament for any sport.