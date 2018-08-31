Tigers Come up Empty Handed in 21-14 Loss in Laramie

LARAMIE — Several minor mistakes during Friday night’s matchup between the Rock Springs Tigers and Laramie Plainsmen decided the game in Laramie’s 21-14 win.

Rock Springs elected to go for the first down marker on fourth down which resulted in a short field for Laramie. The Plainsmen struck first on the scoreboard after a three-yard touchdown run by Baxter Tuggle to lead 7-0.

The Tigers put together an impressive drive that began on their own three-yard line. Nick Faigl caught a 24-yard pass but the series would end for Rock Springs with a punt.

Laramie was quick to find the endzone once again. The Plainsmen put together a three minute drive capping it off with a touchdown pass from quarterback Justin Upton.

Despite the 14-0 deficit, it wouldn’t keep the Tigers and Favor Okere from posting their first points of the game. Rock Springs’ offensive line held their blocks which allowed Okere to bust a 43-yard touchdown run in front of the Plainsmen crowd.

Laramie’s final score would happen as Upton ran a nine-yard touchdown run with a 1:18 left in the third quarter making it 21-6.

A heartbreaking kickoff return was called back on the Tigers for an illegal block in the back. Damon Longfellow returned the kick for what would have been a 99-yard touchdown.

A few series later Okere would also cross the endzone one more time after an eight play drive resulting in a three-yard touchdown run for the Tigers.

Rock Springs’ defense stepped up in the fourth quarter keeping Upton and Tuggle off the scoreboard. After forcing Laramie off the field on a fourth down attempt, Rock Springs strung together two late drives deep inside Plainsmen territory. Both drives resulted in a turnover on downs. Laramie claimed the win with the victory formation giving them a 1-1 record.

The Tigers now hold a 0-2 record and will play Cheyenne Central next week on the road.