Tigers Dominate at Home, Claim Boys and Girls Titles

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs High School opened its outdoor track season with a dominant performance Friday, sweeping both the boys and girls team titles in a dual meet against Lander Valley after a scheduled quad was reduced to two teams.

Competing on their home track, the Tigers piled up points across sprints, relays, jumps and field events to secure the sweep. The Rock Springs girls finished with 240.50 points to Lander Valley’s 196.50, while the boys won decisively with 311.25 points to 198.75.

Rock Springs set the tone in the girls sprints, sweeping the top three spots in the 100-meter dash as Kaarlie Karins won in 13.53 seconds, followed by Cambry Costantino in 13.72 and Lilly Bodenhagen in 13.76. Karins also added a runner-up finish in the 200 at 27.73.

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In the relays, the Tigers’ “A” team of Bodenhagen, Costantino, Karins and Brianna Dale claimed the 4×100 in 54.20.

Costantino led the way in the jumps, winning both the long jump at 16 feet, 4.25 inches and the triple jump at 33-03.00. Hazel Wheeler finished second in the triple jump, while Daniela Dominguez placed second in the long jump.

Rock Springs also controlled the vertical events. Brianna Dale won the pole vault at 10-08.00, while Katie Moore cleared 4-10.00 to take first in the high jump, with teammates Aurelia Corbin and Macy Harmon tying for second.

On the track, Aria Wheeler placed second in both the 800 (2:32.12) and 1600 (5:41.98), while Hazel Wheeler added a second-place finish in the 400. Brooklyn Huitt finished second in the 100 hurdles and won the 300 hurdles as the lone competitor.

In the boys competition, Rock Springs dominated the sprints. Yazdhel Casas led a 1-2-3 finish in the 100, winning in 11.54 seconds ahead of Kaleb Praytor and Trace Walker. Casas doubled up with a win in the 200 (22.58), with Gustavo Marmorato and Goodluck Wanjoku completing another sweep.

The Tigers’ 4×100 relay team of Casas, Wanjoku, Jordyn Rodriguez and Praytor took first in 44.79, while a second Rock Springs team placed second.

In the field events, Sergio Sisneros won the high jump, while Trace Walker took first in the pole vault. Ridge Elkins added a victory in the shot put with a top throw of 40-00.75.

Praytor contributed across multiple events, placing second in both the long jump and triple jump, while Austin Pfeifer finished second in both the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles and added a runner-up finish in the discus.

In the distance events, Jake Swensen placed second in the 800 and third in the 1600, while William Maes added a second-place finish in the 1600.