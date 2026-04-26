Tigers Dominate Meet of Hope

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs turned in a commanding performance Saturday at the Ted Schroeder “Meet of Hope,” sweeping both team titles while Green River and Farson-Eden added strong finishes in efforts highlighting the Sweetwater County programs.

The Tigers won the girls team title with 186 points, well ahead of second-place Pinedale and Rawlins, who tied at 77. Green River placed fifth with 70 points, while Farson-Eden finished eighth with 19.

On the boys side, Rock Springs again dominated with 224 points. Rawlins placed second with 77, followed by Green River in third with 69.50, while Farson-Eden finished eighth with 31.

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Rock Springs’ success was fueled by strong performances across the girls events. Kaarlie Karins placed third in the 100-meter dash in 13.34, while Yadira Landeros Salcido won the 200 in 13.72 and Hailey Volcic added a third-place finish in 13.97.

In the distance events, Macy Harmon claimed the 800 title in 2:44.86, while Green River’s Jillian Westenskow placed third in 3:01.97. Aria Wheeler won the 1,600 in 5:39.09, and Farson-Eden’s Cadence Jones captured first in the 3,200-meter run, finishing in 5:20.75.

In the hurdles, Madeline Weaver won the 300 hurdles in 52.18, while Brooklyn Huitt placed third and Zoey Marincic added a third-place finish in the 100 hurdles.

Rock Springs was strong in the relay events as well, winning the 4×100 with Lilly Bodenhagen, Brianna Dale, Huitt and Karins in 52.75, and the sprint medley relay with Bodenhagen, Karins, Hazel Wheeler and Aria Wheeler in 4:29.18.

In the field events, Katie Moore won the high jump, while Green River’s Athena Clement placed second and Marincic finished third. Dale added a win in the pole vault, and Daniela Dominguez placed second in the long jump.

Green River led the throws, with Sophia Arnold winning the shot put and placing third in the discus. Amanda Davis placed second in the shot put and won the discus, while Rock Springs’ Lilia Faudoa finished second in the discus.

On the boys side, Rock Springs controlled the meet from the sprints through the field events. Gustavo Marmorato won the 200-meter dash and placed third in the 100, while Yazdhel Casas took second in the 100 and third in the 200.

Trace Walker won the 400 and the pole vault, while Farson-Eden’s Kole Johnson placed second in the 400.

In distance events, William Maes won the 800 and Owen Berry placed second, while Green River’s Hunter Rushing won the 3200 and Farson-Eden’s Clancy Madsen placed second.

Austin Pfeifer led multiple events, winning the 110 hurdles and the discus, while Braidyn Smith placed second in the 300 hurdles.

Rock Springs won three of the four relays, winning the 4×100, 4×400 and 4×800.

In the field events, Sergio Sisneros won the high jump, while Rush Robinson placed third. Kaleb Praytor added second-place finishes in both the long jump and triple jump.

Green River added points in the field with Zeke Erdmann placing third in the shot put and Alaki Shafe finishing third in the discus.

Next, Green River will host its lone home track meet on Wednesday, April 29.



