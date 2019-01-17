Tigers Earn a Victory Over Evanston at Home

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs High School Tigers wrestling team earned a 53-27 win over the Evanston Red Devils last night at home.

The Red Devils got things going with three pins in the 170, 182, and 195 weight classes, starting out the dual 18-0 over the Tigers. Rock Springs’ Brandon Mortensen, wrestling at 220, earned the Tigers’ first points of the night with a 5:51 pin over Evanston’s Payt Burton.

Tiger heavyweight AJ Kelly followed Mortensen with a first period pin over Evanston’s Eric Orozco at the 0:55 mark.

Tim Henry, wrestling at 113, was the next to score for the Tigers, earning a pin at the 5:07 mark.

Zack Vasquez made quick work of his opponent in the 126 match, earning a 0:54 pin. Wrestling at 132, Ashton Dupape earned a 19-0 technical fall over Evanston’s Kendell Cummings at the 5:01 mark, giving the Tigers their first lead of the night, 29-27.

Cameron Metcalf, wrestling at 138, earned a second period pin over Evanston’s Brock Roberts at the 2:25 mark. At 145, Landon Toth made a last second move to get a pin over Evanston’s Tyler Stokes right at the 6:00 mark.

Wrestling at 152, Wyatt Fletcher earned a 3:19 pin over Evanston’s Nick Childs. To finish the night off at 160, Tristan Profaizer earned a first period pin over Evanston’s Rigden Wagstaff at the 1:20 mark.



Check out the complete results below.



Rock Springs vs Evanston Results



170

Rylie Griggs (Evanston) over Lance Kettering (Rock Springs) (Fall 2:32)

182

Angel Rodriguez (Evanston) over Jose Martinez (Rock Springs) (Fall 0:40)

195

Pablo Escalante (Evanston) over Carson Knezovich (Rock Springs) (Fall 1:02)

220

Brandon Mortensen (Rock Springs) over Payt Burton (Evanston) (Fall 5:51)

285

AJ Kelly (Rock Springs) over Eric Orozco (Evanston) (Fall 0:55)

106

Brandon VanGieson (Evanston) over Joran Cochran (Rock Springs) (Dec 7-2)

113

Tim Henry (Rock Springs) over Jaxin Moore (Evanston) (Fall 5:07)

120

Kasen Landry (Evanston) over RJ Davidson (Rock Springs) (Fall 5:15)

126

Zack Vasquez (Rock Springs) over Jayden Schneider (Evanston) (Fall 0:54)

132

Ashton Dupape (Rock Springs) over Kendell Cummings (Evanston) (TF 19-0 5:01)

138

Cameron Metcalf (Rock Springs) over Brock Roberts (Evanston) (Fall 2:25)

145

Landon Toth (Rock Springs) over Tyler Stokes (Evanston) (Fall 6:00)

152

Wyatt Fletcher (Rock Springs) over Nick Childs (Evanston) (Fall 3:19)

160

Tristan Profaizer (Rock Springs) over Rigden Wagstaff (Evanston) (Fall 1:20)



Team Scores

Rock Springs 53

Evanston 27





Up Next

The Tigers will travel to Pocatello, Idaho this weekend to compete at the Tiger Grizz Tournament on Friday and Saturday, January 18 and 19.