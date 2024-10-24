Tigers Eye Playoff Seeding as They Head to Kelly Walsh for Final Regular Season Showdown

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Tigers head into a crucial Week 9 matchup against the Kelly Walsh Trojans this Friday, looking to bounce back from last week’s tough 36-6 loss to Cheyenne East. With both teams holding 3-5 records, this game could determine their postseason fates as Wyoming’s 4A football season nears its end.

Kickoff is set for Friday at 6 p.m. in Casper. TRN Media is broadcasting the game on KZWB 97.9 FM. We are also live streaming the game with free HD video on The Radio Network Facebook Page or TRN Sports on YouTube.

Heading into their matchup against Kelly Walsh this week, the Rock Springs Tigers have already secured a spot in the playoffs. However, their exact seeding is still up in the air. According to Wyopreps.com, with a victory over Kelly Walsh and a loss by Thunder Basin to South, Rock Springs would jump to the No. 5 seed. This would give them a more favorable playoff position as they look to make a deep postseason run.

If Rock Springs wins and Thunder Basin also defeats South, the Tigers would settle for the No. 6 seed. In the case of a loss to Kelly Walsh, Rock Springs would fall to the No. 7 seed, meaning they would likely face a tougher first-round opponent. Regardless of the outcome, Rock Springs will need to perform well to build momentum heading into the playoffs.

The Tigers will lean heavily on their ground game, which ranks third in 4A with 208 yards per game. Senior running back Sam Thornhill continues to be their offensive workhorse, tallying 596 rushing yards this season with seven touchdowns. Thornhill’s ability to break through the defense will be key against Kelly Walsh, whose rushing defense is among the best in the state, allowing just 98 yards per game.

On the other side, the Trojans boast a solid rushing attack of their own, led by Landon Walker. Walker has 598 yards and seven touchdowns this season, and he’ll look to exploit a Rock Springs defense that has struggled to stop the run, giving up an average of 165 yards per game.

In the passing game, Rock Springs has had difficulties moving the ball through the air, ranking ninth in 4A with only 49 passing yards per game. Quarterback Logan Condie has completed just 38.2% of his passes this year but he has been a key blocker on a lot of run plays in the option heavy offense. Meanwhile, Kelly Walsh’s Carter Alvar has thrown for 340 yards with a completion rate of 61.4%, but both teams will likely focus on their ground attacks.

Defensively, Kelly Walsh excels in stopping the run, while Rock Springs will need to shore up a defense that has given up 296 total yards per game. The Tigers will have to limit Walker’s effectiveness if they want to stay in the game.

With playoff positioning on the line, both teams will be hungry for a win in Casper.