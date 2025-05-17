Tigers Fall Short in Semifinal Battle With Kelly Walsh, Set for Third-Place Match

GREEN RIVER — In a hard-fought, defensive showdown that featured plenty of physical play and momentum shifts, the Rock Springs Tigers came up just short in their quest for a spot in the 4A West Regional Soccer Championship, falling 1-0 to the Kelly Walsh Trojans on Friday afternoon at Wolves Stadium.

Neither team found the back of the net in the first half, but Rock Springs’ defensive unit stood tall. Junior goalkeeper Jared Parra turned in a standout performance with multiple diving saves that kept the Trojans off the board. He was backed by an impressive defensive line led by senior Jesus Vega and junior Fernando Antunez, both of whom consistently disrupted Kelly Walsh’s attacking efforts.

Chances Blown Away

While defense was the theme, the Tigers had a few promising offensive opportunities in the first half. Senior Cristian Perez came close on a free kick, but gusty winds pushed his dangerous attempt just left of the goal. Senior Azra Moses also delivered a well-placed free kick that nearly set up a goal, but Kelly Walsh’s back line responded with a crucial clearance to maintain the scoreless tie.

One Breakthrough Makes the Difference

The second half mirrored the first — intense, physical, and packed with defensive stands. But with 12:52 remaining, Kelly Walsh finally broke through Rock Springs’ back line and scored the game’s lone goal.

From there, the match grew even more physical, with two Rock Springs players receiving yellow cards in the final 10 minutes. Despite pressing for an equalizer, the Tigers couldn’t overcome the deficit as Kelly Walsh held firm to claim the 1-0 victory and advance to the regional championship.

What’s Next

The loss drops Rock Springs into the third-place game, where they’ll face Riverton at 11 a.m. Saturday at Wolves Stadium. A win would secure a No. 3 seed heading into next week’s state tournament.

Despite the setback, the Tigers showed they can compete with the region’s top teams thanks to a disciplined defense and gritty style that could make them a dangerous opponent at state.

