Tigers Fall to Thunder Basin on Homecoming Night

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Tigers fell short against the Thunder Basin Bolts in their Homecoming matchup, falling 45-20 in front of a packed crowd at Tiger Stadium on Friday night. Despite a valiant effort, the Tigers could not overcome early deficits, ultimately succumbing to the Bolts in a hard-fought contest.

The Bolts started off strong, carrying a 7-0 lead through the first quarter and extending it to 13-0 just one play into the second quarter after the Tigers blocked the extra point. The Tigers fought back late in the first half, finally finding the end zone with just over a minute remaining. Sam Thornhill capped off a determined drive with a two-yard touchdown run, but Thunder Basin blocked the point-after attempt, making it 13-6. The Bolts responded quickly, scoring again with just seven seconds left in the half and successfully converting a two-point attempt to head into halftime up 21-6.

Coming out of the break, Rock Springs tried to catch Thunder Basin off guard with an onside kick, successfully recovering it on the Bolts’ 48-yard line. The Tigers marched down the field, reaching the one-yard line where they faced a crucial fourth-and-goal. After a timeout, Thornhill took the direct snap and powered into the end zone for his second score of the game. Rock Springs converted the two-point attempt to bring the score to 21-14 with under six minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Check out the onside kick here.

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Thunder Basin answered with a late third-quarter touchdown, extending their lead to 28-14. Just a minute into the fourth quarter, Ben Fowler provided a spark for the Tigers, breaking out of a tackle at the line of scrimmage and racing 37 yards for a touchdown. Although a delay of game penalty pushed Rock Springs back on the ensuing two-point attempt, they went for it and came up just a yard short, bringing the score to 28-20 with 11 minutes remaining.

Check out the impressive touchdown run here.

The Bolts pulled away from there, adding a field goal and two more touchdowns to secure a 45-20 victory. The Tigers fought until the end but could not keep pace with Thunder Basin’s offensive push.

Rock Springs leaned heavily on their rushing attack throughout the night, racking up 338 yards on the ground. Thornhill led the Tigers with 133 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries, while Fowler added 87 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Jernee Padilla also contributed 65 yards on 11 carries. Quarterback Logan Condie struggled through the air, completing just one pass of his seven attempts for 18 yards, but managed to pick up 26 yards on the ground.

Despite the loss, the Tigers showed resilience, especially in the third quarter as they clawed their way back into the game. However, Thunder Basin’s timely responses and late scoring surge proved too much for Rock Springs to overcome. The Tigers, now 3-3, will look to improve as the season progresses.

Check out photos from the homecoming game below.