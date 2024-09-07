Tigers Falls to Natrona County 28-3 for Week 1

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Tigers couldn’t find their rhythm in a 28-3 loss to the Natrona County Mustangs on Friday night, as a dominant defensive effort from Natrona County stifled the Tigers’ offense throughout the game. The Mustangs, fresh off a 17-7 victory over Thunder Basin in Week 0, continued their strong start to the season by holding Rock Springs to just a field goal, improving to 2-0.

Natrona County jumped out to a commanding 21-0 lead by halftime, with two quick first-quarter touchdowns followed by a 73-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter after a missed coverage by the Tigers. Despite the early struggles, Rock Springs’ defense settled in, allowing just one more score — a six-minute touchdown drive to open the second half.

The Tigers’ offense, meanwhile, had difficulty moving the ball against Natrona’s stout defense, which has allowed only five points per game through the first two weeks of the season. Rock Springs’ lone score came on the final play of the game when senior kicker Michael Rubich drilled a 42-yard field goal to avoid the shutout.

“We have to come out just as energetic and focused as last week,” Tigers head coach Kasey Koepplin said after the game, referring to the team’s Week 0 win over Cheyenne Central. He also talked about how giving a 14-0 lead early on to a good team like the Mustangs is hard to come back from.

The Tigers finished with 189 total yards, most of which came in the second half as they fought to find their footing offensively. Rock Springs managed 94 rushing yards in the second half, with Sam Thornhill leading the team on the ground with 17 carries for 84 yards. Boston James added 46 yards on 10 carries, while Jernee Padilla contributed 19 yards on 7 carries. Quarterback Logan Condie finished with 13 yards on 5 carries and completed 5 of 9 passes for 27 yards.

The Tigers’ struggles were compounded by two turnovers — an interception and a lost fumble — as well as 7 penalties. They converted just 5 of 15 third downs, stalling out on several promising drives.

“We’re on the road, we’re on the road, then we blow a tire — you know, set ourselves back,” Koepplin said, reflecting on the offense’s inability to capitalize on opportunities. He emphasized the need to clean up penalties, noting that the team had around 85 penalty yards last week as well.

Despite the loss, Koepplin expressed confidence in his players. “I told the guys I don’t want another group. I take them seven out of seven days,” he said, highlighting the team’s growing chemistry and improving communication on the field.

The Tigers, now 1-1, will look to regroup and address their mistakes as they prepare for Week 2.

