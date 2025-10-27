Tigers Fight to the Final Inch in Season-Ending Loss

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Tigers fell 15-13 to the Kelly Walsh Trojans Friday night, with the season coming down to the final minutes in a tense, hard-fought home finale With the loss, Rock Springs finished the season 1-8, marking the program’s first one-win campaign since 2014.

After winning the toss and electing to receive, Rock Springs struggled to get going on its opening drive, going three-and-out and punting from deep in its own territory. The short punt set Kelly Walsh up on the Tigers’ 39-yard line, but Rock Springs’ defense, ranked among the state’s top three for much of the year, forced a 48-yard field goal attempt that fell short.

The Tigers picked up the game’s first first down on their next possession, but penalties quickly pushed them backward, a theme that would repeat throughout the night. Kelly Walsh eventually capitalized late in the first quarter with a 32-yard field goal by Ethan Leslie to take a 3-0 lead.

Rock Springs answered immediately. Junior running back Boston James broke loose for a 69-yard run down to the 1-yard line as the first quarter expired. On the next play, James finished the job with a one-yard touchdown run to give the Tigers a 7-3 lead early in the second quarter.

Kelly Walsh flipped the field with a long punt later in the half, pinning Rock Springs at its own 3-yard line. The Tigers moved the ball out of danger but fumbled near midfield, giving Kelly Walsh another short field. Once again, the Tiger defense held firm, forcing a turnover on downs at their own 34.

Rock Springs’ next drive ended in disaster when Kelly Walsh’s Ethan Hague intercepted a bubble screen and returned it to the Tigers’ 20-yard line. The Trojans again threatened to score but were stopped on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line. The Tigers held on to their 7-3 lead heading into halftime, despite committing 47 yards of penalties in the first half.

The defense for the Tigers allowed only three points in the half despite Kelly Walsh having four drives start in Tiger territory.

Kelly Walsh opened the second half with a risky fourth-and-inches conversion on its own 30, but Rock Springs’ defense regrouped and forced a punt. Leslie’s booming 65-yard punt pinned the Tigers on their own six, and a low snap on the ensuing Tiger punt led to a safety, cutting the lead to 7-5 midway through the third quarter.

The Trojans’ next possession drained the rest of the third quarter and included two fourth-down conversions before a Rock Springs penalty at the end of the third put Kelly Walsh up at the 9-yard line to start the fourth. The defense held strong again, forcing a 19-yard field goal that gave Kelly Walsh its first lead since the end of the first, 8-7, with 9:41 remaining.

Moments later, Hague snagged his second interception of the night, setting up the Trojans at the Tigers’ 30. Kelly Walsh capitalized this time, with quarterback Carter Alvar connecting with Beau Keller for a 27-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 15-7 with 5:33 left.

Rock Springs refused to quit. On what would end up as the biggest drive of the game, Ben Fowler ripped off a 42-yard run on the very first play to put them in Trojan territory. A few plays later a pass interference penalty against Kelly Walsh set up the Tigers on the 13 yard line. Two plays later James punched it in from nine yards out to bring the Tigers within two, 15-13.

On the two-point attempt, James tried to bounce a run to the outside but was forced toward the sideline. As he was being pursued out, he tossed the ball forward to senior Jordyn “J-Rod” Rodriguez, who caught it in the end zone, but officials ruled James had stepped out of bounds before the throw, negating the conversion.

The call drew plenty of discussion from fans, though officials later clarified the ruling was a bang-bang play and the correct call with what they saw on the field. They also clarified that and that even if James had been ruled inbounds, the play would not have counted due to ineligible linemen downfield.

The Tigers’ last hope came on an onside kick that was nullified by a pre-kick penalty. On the rekick, Rock Springs opted to loft the ball over the top, hoping to pin Kelly Walsh deep or to outpace them to the ball when they were expecting a short kick. The Trojans recovered and faced a 4th-and-inches in their own territory with under a minute to play. They converted by less than half a football length, sealing the win and ending Rock Springs’ season.

Following the game, head official Thomas Wells released a statement on social media addressing the close call, emphasizing the difficulty of the play and the importance of sportsmanship and composure in competition.

“It truly was a tough, bang-bang call in real time, and we did our best to get it right with the information and angles we had in the moment,” Wells wrote. “I fully stand by my linesman’s call — it was made with confidence and in accordance with what was seen on the field.”

“As officials, our goal is always to apply the rules consistently and fairly while keeping the game safe and competitive for everyone involved. Plays like this remind all of us — officials, players, coaches, and fans — that sports teach valuable lessons about composure, respect, and perseverance, even when outcomes are tough or controversial.”

Wells closed by saying that while the end result was difficult, the lessons sports teach about teamwork, accountability, and respect “can truly make the world a better place.”

Sixteen Rock Springs seniors suited up for the final time in black and orange Friday night, leaving everything they had on the field. While the Tigers closed the 2025 season at 1-8, they did so with heart, grit, and a never-quit attitude that defined their team to the very end.

With the result, Kelly Walsh is the 8th seed for the 4A State Tournament and heads to Sheridan next week for a tough first-round matchup.

